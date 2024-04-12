Study sheds light on how androgens shape sex differences at the cellular and molecular levels

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 12 2024Chinese Academy of Sciences Headquarters

Sex differences are widespread across human development, physiological processes, and diseases, making it important to characterize the impact of sex differences in these areas. Understanding the regulatory mechanisms associated with these differences, including the role of androgens, is also vital for clinical translation-;especially for diseases more prevalent in one sex.

To answer these questions, a team led by Prof. GAO Dong and Prof. CHEN Luonan from the Center for Excellence in Molecular Cell Science, Shanghai Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Prof. BAI Fan from Peking University, and Prof. YU Chen from the Shenzhen Bay Laboratory, deeply explored the role of androgens in shaping sex differences at the molecular and cellular levels. Their study was published in Nature. 

The researchers developed a detailed single-cell transcriptomic map from 17 different tissues of the mouse (Mus musculus). Using this dataset, they analyzed sex differences in depth and investigated how androgens influence these differences through specific molecular pathways and cell types. They also explored the implications of their findings on sex-biased diseases. 

They then pinpointed the genes (i.e., AASB-DEGs) among these various tissues and cell types whose expression is sex-biased and directly influenced by androgens. These genes, including Egfr, Fos, and Il33, were highlighted as potential targets for precision medicine by modulating the androgen pathway. 

The researchers also detailed how androgens affect the prevalence of certain cell types across sexes in various tissues, notably within immune cell populations. A key finding was the identification of group 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s), which play a role in inflammation and enhancing PD-1 blockade therapy. Interestingly, ILC2s exhibited the highest androgen receptor (Ar) expression levels among the major immune cell types. The presence of these cells was notably affected by androgen levels, suggesting a mechanism by which androgens influence immune responses and disease susceptibility. 

By integrating their findings with data from the UK Biobank, the researchers discovered that the most common risk genes for multiple sex-biased diseases were major histocompatibility complex (MHC) genes, some of which showed sex differences or were androgen-responsive. Cross-species analyses based on this atlas also identified associations between cell types and sex-biased diseases. 

Overall, this study sheds light on the intricate ways in which androgens contribute to sex differences at the cellular and molecular levels and provides the foundation for developing targeted therapies for sex-biased diseases by modulating the androgen pathway. 

Source:

Chinese Academy of Sciences Headquarters

Journal reference:

Li, F., et al. (2024). Sex differences orchestrated by androgens at single-cell resolution. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-07291-6.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Fluent BioSciences awarded NIH SBIR grant to commercialize low-cost million-cell transcriptome profiling kits
Mitochondrial fusion critical for adult neurogenesis and brain circuit refinement
Novel therapeutic approach identified for overcoming resistance in B-cell leukemia
New lab assay could make diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer easier
Novel immune cell therapy may be a promising strategy for combating HBV infection
Stem cell therapy safe and potentially beneficial for spinal cord injury patients
Focusing on oncogenic driver mutations and resistance mechanisms in the treatment of NSCLC
Discovery could revolutionize stem cell-based brain repair therapy for Parkinson's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Rising survival rates for AML patients over 65 after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant