Understanding regulatory effects of miRNAs on myocardial cell injury after coronary microembolization

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 15 2024Compuscript Ltd

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Coronary microembolization (CME) occurs in patients with acute coronary syndrome and is caused primarily by atherosclerotic plaque rupture associated with surgery. CME can lead to arrhythmias, decreased coronary blood flow reserve, and cardiac systolic dysfunction.

The clinical efficacy of conventional coronary artery dilation, antiplatelet agents, and direct thrombus aspiration after CME is not satisfactory. Studies have indicated that microRNAs (miRNAs) specifically bind the 3′ untranslated regions (UTRs) of inflammatory response-, apoptosis-, and autophagy-related mRNAs, and ultimately affect CME prognosis. In-depth studies of the roles of miRNAs in CME occurrence and development would not only advance understanding of the mechanisms underlying poor prognosis after CME but also aid in identifying new targets for drug treatment. Here, we review the regulatory effects of miRNAs on myocardial cell injury after CME in terms of the inflammatory response, apoptosis, and autophagy.

Overall, changes in miRNA levels after CME decrease myocardial autophagy and worsen cardiac prognosis. Current evidence suggests a potential strategic pathway for therapeutic intervention in CME management.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Li, L., et al. (2024) Advances in MicroRNA-Mediated Regulation of Cardiomyocyte Injury After Coronary Microembolization. Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. doi.org/10.15212/CVIA.2024.0008.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Machine learning model to determine associations between metabolic syndrome and lactation
Study links stress to metabolic syndrome, highlights inflammation's role
The link between circadian rhythm and night eating syndrome
Blueberries boost calmness but not cognition in metabolic syndrome study
Study explores the mediatory role of gut microbiota in metabolic syndrome and sleep disorders
Ancient DNA reveals first prehistoric cases of Turner and Jacob's syndromes
Rare condition post-orgasmic illness syndrome explored in depth
Metabolic syndrome linked to higher osteoarthritis risk, UK Biobank study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Metabolic syndrome linked to higher pancreatic cancer risk, study shows