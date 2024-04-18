Everything you need to know about next generation sequencing in INTEGRA Biosciences’ eBook

INTEGRA Biosciences is excited to announce the release of a new eBook providing a complete guide to next-generation sequencing (NGS). This free online resource explores the advantages and disadvantages of different sequencing methods, and provides a series of educational articles, application notes and testimonials explaining how INTEGRA Biosciences’ solutions can help to streamline workflows. It covers key subjects such as:

Related Stories

  • Different DNA sequencing methods
  • Sanger vs. NGS
  • INTEGRA’s solutions for NGS workflows
  • Helpful application notes
  • Customer stories

The comprehensive eBook is for users of all levels of expertise and experience in NGS, regardless of their specific application, and will prove to be a useful tool in any sequencing lab.

Get your free copy of the eBook here.

Posted in: Business / Finance

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. (2024, April 18). Everything you need to know about next generation sequencing in INTEGRA Biosciences’ eBook. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 18, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240418/Everything-you-need-to-know-about-next-generation-sequencing-in-INTEGRA-Biosciencese28099-eBook.aspx.

  • MLA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "Everything you need to know about next generation sequencing in INTEGRA Biosciences’ eBook". News-Medical. 18 April 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240418/Everything-you-need-to-know-about-next-generation-sequencing-in-INTEGRA-Biosciencese28099-eBook.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "Everything you need to know about next generation sequencing in INTEGRA Biosciences’ eBook". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240418/Everything-you-need-to-know-about-next-generation-sequencing-in-INTEGRA-Biosciencese28099-eBook.aspx. (accessed April 18, 2024).

  • Harvard

    INTEGRA Biosciences. 2024. Everything you need to know about next generation sequencing in INTEGRA Biosciences’ eBook. News-Medical, viewed 18 April 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240418/Everything-you-need-to-know-about-next-generation-sequencing-in-INTEGRA-Biosciencese28099-eBook.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Achieve stress-free pipetting with INTEGRA Biosciences’ new eBook
Streamlined Laboratory Integration With INTEGRA’s Electronic and Automated Liquid Handling Solutions
INTEGRA Biosciences drives down transport emissions with European production facility
INTEGRA supports the next generation of synthetic biologists
INTEGRA's innovative modules simplify magnetic bead purification workflows
Developing a novel norovirus vaccine candidate with INTEGRA pipettes
Win a limited edition EVOLVE manual pipette starter pack
Unlocking hope for mitochondrial disorders with INTEGRA Biosciences’ electronic pipette

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from INTEGRA Biosciences

See all content from INTEGRA Biosciences

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Advancing neurotoxicity research with INTEGRA pipettes