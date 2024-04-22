ESC Preventive Cardiology 2024: Delving into burning issues about heart disease and much more

The hottest science in the prevention of heart disease awaits at ESC Preventive Cardiology 2024, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The annual congress of the European Association of Preventive Cardiology (EAPC), a branch of the ESC, takes place 25 to 27 April at the Megaron - Athens International Conference Centre, Greece. Explore the scientific programme.

Don't miss the late breaking science sessions for cutting-edge research in preventive cardiology, including unhealthy food and beverage trends in adolescents and the links between physical activity and smoking in children. Novel research will be presented in hundreds of scientific abstracts including data on stair climbing, insomnia, dairy products, and the potential connections between air pollution, mental health, and cardiovascular disease. Plus scientific sessions delving into burning issues about heart disease, sex, and much more…

Patients often have insecurities after a heart event and we will discuss important questions such as when sexual activity can be resumed after a heart attack. We know that exercise helps prevent cardiovascular disease, so is sexual activity enough 'exercise'?" Dr. Nicolle Kränkel, Congress Programme Committee Chair

Hear experts examine the links between the heart and brain in a session exploring common pathways between depression and heart disease, and how patients with cardiac conditions can stop worrying.



Dr. Kränkel said: "After a heart attack, patients are often scared and depressed. Depression and anxiety can also impact heart health. Additionally, awareness and cognition of one's heart health play a large role in adhering to a healthy lifestyle. There is also crosstalk between the heart and other organs. That's why this year's congress theme is 'Cardiovascular risk: The heart and beyond' - exploring how we can harness these interactions to improve heart health and overall wellbeing."



Other important questions that you should attend to hear the answers to:



Heart health and the young:

How do energy drinks affect the hearts of adolescents?

Is doping dangerous for the heart? Find out in a session dedicated to stimulants and their effects on the heart.

What is the impact of e-cigarettes on young hearts?



Lifestyle issues:

Weight loss update: different approaches to weight loss are needed from childhood to old age - hear how one size does not fit all. And it's not only about losing fat: learn about personalising exercise in obese patients.

What's new in smoking cessation, including digital tools?

Can heart healthy diets be affordable? And the latest evidence on demographic and socio-economic disparities in nutrition. Check out nutrition for a better heart.



And finally, could a vaccine prevent heart disease? Get up-to-the-minute scientific evidence on immunity and cardiovascular risk and what's on the horizon.