Neurolentech signs technology access partnership with Kaerus Bioscience to advance neurodevelopmental disorder research

Neurolentech, a pioneering drug discovery startup spun out of IST Austria and focused on epilepsy and related genetic neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs), today announced a technology access partnership with Kaerus Bioscience, a biotechnology company committed to turning scientific advances into treatment realities for patients with rare genetic syndromes of neurodevelopment.

The agreement enables Kaerus Bioscience to access Neurolentech’s NDD Drug Discovery platform and leverage its proprietary cell models and assays for functional screens to drive advances in neurodevelopmental disorders research.

Built for NDD drug discovery, Neurolentech's Platform comprises a vast collection of human-derived neuronal cell lines from patients with monogenic and complex neurodevelopmental disorders. The Platform will enable Kaerus Bioscience to model the complex neural networks underlying clinical features of genetic NDDs at a cellular level, as well as to investigate the therapeutic potential of its small molecule pipeline for numerous genetic syndromes preclinically.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in Neurolentech’s mission to advance drug discovery for NDDs, and further reinforces its NDD Drug Discovery platform as a valuable resource for both researchers and industry partners.

“We are excited to collaborate with Kaerus Bioscience in advancing their programs in the field of neurodevelopmental disorders. Our platform's unique capabilities offer unparalleled insights into disease mechanisms, facilitating the development of novel therapies."

Fiona Nielsen, CEO of Neurolentech

"Our partnership with Neurolentech underscores Kaerus’ commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative platform approaches to accelerating the discovery of treatments for patients with genetic disorders of neurodevelopment.”

Robert Ring, CEO of Kaerus Bioscience

