Aspirin's immune-boosting effects in colorectal cancer revealed

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 27 2024Wiley

Study reveals that aspirin helps the body’s immune system detect and target cancer cells. 

Long-term daily use of aspirin can help to prevent the development and progression of colorectal cancer, but the mechanisms involved have been unclear. New research has revealed that aspirin may exert these protective effects by boosting certain aspects of the body’s immune response against cancer cells. The findings are published by Wiley online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.  

To investigate the effects of aspirin (a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug) on colorectal cancer, investigators in Italy obtained tissue samples from 238 patients who underwent surgery for colorectal cancer in 2015–2019, 12% of whom were aspirin users. Patients were enrolled in the METACCRE section of the IMMUNOlogical microenvironment in the REctal Adenocarcinoma Treatment (IMMUNOREACT 8) multicenter observational study. The study was funded by the Associazione Italiana per la Ricerca sul Cancro (AIRC) and was mainly carried out at the University Hospital of Padova. 

Compared with tissue samples from patients who did not use aspirin, samples from aspirin users showed less cancer spread to the lymph nodes and higher infiltration of immune cells into tumors. In analyses of colorectal cancer cells in the lab, exposing the cells to aspirin caused increased expression of a protein called CD80 on certain immune cells, which enhanced the capacity of the cells to alert other immune cells of the presence of tumor-associated proteins. Supporting this finding, the researchers found that in patients with rectal cancer, aspirin users had higher CD80 expression in healthy rectal tissue, suggesting a pro-immune surveillance effect of aspirin. 

Our study shows a complementary mechanism of cancer prevention or therapy with aspirin besides its classical drug mechanism involving inhibition of inflammation. Aspirin is absorbed in the colon by passive diffusion to a significant degree. Its absorption is linear and depends on concentration along the bowel, and in the rectum, the concentration of orally administered aspirin can be much lower than in the rest of the colon. Thus, if we want to take advantage of its effects against colorectal cancer, we should think of how to guarantee that aspirin reaches the colorectal tract in adequate doses to be effective.” 

Marco Scarpa MD, PhD, Principal Investigator, University of Padova

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

De Simoni, O., et al. (2024) IMMUNOREACT 7: Regular aspirin use is associated with immune surveillance activation in colorectal cancer. CANCER. doi.org/10.1002/cncr.35297.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Breast cancer survivors at higher risk of developing second cancers
Liver cells effectively serve as immune checkpoint regulating anti-cancer immunity
New research pinpoints key pathways in prostate cancer's vulnerability to ferroptosis
New trials show promise for immune checkpoint blockers in early-stage lung cancer
First UK real-world study shows promise for sacituzumab govitecan in metastatic breast cancer
MONET: New AI tool enhances medical imaging with deep learning and text analysis
Study links air pollution to increased colorectal cancer risk through DNA changes
Breakthrough imaging method enhances precision in prostate cancer treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
FDA approval of Anktiva heralds a new era in the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer