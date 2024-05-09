Discrimination linked to accelerated biological aging

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 9 2024New York University

Discrimination may speed up the biological processes of aging, according to a new study led by researchers at the NYU School of Global Public Health. 

The research links interpersonal discrimination to changes at the molecular level, revealing a potential root cause of disparities in aging-related illness and death.

"Experiencing discrimination appears to hasten the process of aging, which may be contributing to disease and early mortality and fueling health disparities," said Adolfo Cuevas, assistant professor in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at NYU's School of Global Public Health and senior author of the study published in the journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunity-Health.

Research shows that people who experience discrimination based on their identity (e.g. race, gender, weight, or disability) are at increased risk for a range of health issues, including heart disease, high blood pressure, and depression. While the precise biological factors driving these poor health outcomes are not fully understood, chronic activation of the body's stress response is a likely contributor. Moreover, a growing body of research connects persistent exposure to discrimination to the biological processes of aging.

To better understand the connection between discrimination and aging, Cuevas and his colleagues looked at three measures of DNA methylation, a marker that can be used to assess the biological impacts of stress and the aging process. Blood samples and surveys were collected from nearly 2,000 U.S. adults as part of the Midlife in the United States (MIDUS) study, a longitudinal analysis of health and well-being funded by the National Institute on Aging. 

Participants were asked about their experiences with three forms of discrimination: everyday, major, and workplace. Everyday discrimination refers to subtle and minor instances of disrespect in daily life, whereas major discrimination focuses on acute and intense instances of discrimination (for example, being physically threatened by police officers). Discrimination in the workplace includes unjust practices, stunted professional opportunities, and punishment based on identity. 

The researchers found that discrimination was linked to accelerated biological aging, with people who reported more discrimination aging faster biologically compared to those who experienced less discrimination. Everyday and major discrimination were consistently associated with biological aging, while exposure to discrimination in the workplace was also linked to accelerated aging, but its impact was comparatively less severe. 

A deeper analysis showed that two health factors-;smoking and body mass index-;explained roughly half of the association between discrimination and aging, suggesting that other stress responses to discrimination, such as increased cortisol and poor sleep, are contributing to accelerated aging.

Related Stories

"While health behaviors partly explain these disparities, it's likely that a range of processes are at play connecting psychosocial stressors to biological aging," said Cuevas, who is also a core faculty at the Center for Anti-racism, Social Justice, & Public Health at NYU School of Global Public Health.

In addition, the link between discrimination and accelerated biological aging varied by race. Black study participants reported more discrimination and tended to exhibit older biological age and faster biological aging. However, White participants, who reported less discrimination, were more susceptible to the impacts of discrimination when they did experience it, perhaps due to less frequent exposure and fewer coping strategies. (Data on other racial and ethnic groups were not available in the MIDUS study.)

These findings underscore the importance of addressing all forms of discrimination to support healthy aging and promote health equity."

Adolfo Cuevas, Assistant Professor, Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences, NYU's School of Global Public Health

In addition to Cuevas, study authors include Steven W. Cole of the University of California, Los Angeles; Daniel W. Belsky of Columbia University; and Anna-Michelle McSorley, Jasmine M. Shon, and Virginia W. Chang of the NYU School of Global Public Health.

The MIDUS study is supported by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation Research Network and the National Institute on Aging (P01-AG020166 and U19-AG051426). The study itself was supported by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (R01DK137246 and R01DK137805).

Source:

New York University

Journal reference:

Cuevas, A. G., et al. (2024) Multi-discrimination exposure and biological aging: Results from the midlife in the United States study. Brain, Behavior, & Immunity - Health. doi.org/10.1016/j.bbih.2024.100774.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Aging affects immune response and virus dynamics in COVID-19 patients, study finds
Georgetown study raises concerns over aspirin's role in breast cancer treatment
Protein profiling reveals impact of aging and resistance training on skeletal muscle proteome
New study reveals potential cellular mechanism behind cognitive decline in Alzheimer's
High-fat diet accelerates aging-related memory loss in rats
Exploring the benefits of blueberries: Studies link extract to reduced cognitive aging
Sugar abnormalities in the blood may promote biological aging and inflammation in HIV patients
Penn State study examines how a person's telomeres are affected by caloric restriction

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study links early-life tobacco exposure to accelerated aging, urging preventive action