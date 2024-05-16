Research expands understanding of vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 16 2024Flinders University

New research led by Flinders University and international experts is expanding understanding of vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (known as VITT).

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021,VITT emerged as a new disease following adenovirus vector-based vaccines – notably the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

VITT was found to be caused by an unusually dangerous blood autoantibody directed against a protein termed platelet factor 4 (or PF4). 

In separate research in 2023, researchers from Canada, North America, Germany and Italy described a virtually identical disorder with the same PF4 antibody that was fatal in some cases after natural adenovirus (common cold) infection. 

Flinders University researchers Dr Jing Jing Wang and Flinders Professor Tom Gordon, Head of Immunology at SA Pathology in South Australia, led a previous study in 2022 which cracked the molecular code of the PF4 antibody and identified a genetic risk factor related to an antibody gene termed IGLV3.21*02. 

Now, the Flinders group has collaborated with this international group of researchers to find that the PF4 antibodies in both adenovirus infection-associated VITT and classic adenoviral vectored VITT share identical molecular fingerprints or signatures. 

The research will also have implications for improving vaccine development, says Flinders University researcher Dr Wang, first author on the new article to be published in the eminent New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday (embargoed 16 May 2024).

These findings, using a completely new approach for targeting blood antibodies developed at Flinders University, indicate a common triggering factor on virus and vaccine structures that initiates the pathological pF4 antibodies. 

Indeed, the pathways of lethal antibody production in these disorders must be virtually identical and have similar genetic risk factors. 

Our findings have the important clinical implication that lessons learned from VITT are applicable to rare cases of blood clotting after adenovirus (a common cold) infections, as well as having implications for vaccine development."

Professor Tom Gordon, Flinders University

Key points: 

  • The anti-PF4 antibodies found in vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT) and in the adenovirus VITT-like disorder share essentially identical molecular signatures (or 'fingerprints').
  • The findings have important clinical implication that the lessons learned from VITT are applicable to adenovirus anti-PF4 disorders.
  • The findings also have important implications for improving vaccine safety.
Source:

Flinders University

Journal reference:

Wang, J. J., et al. (2024) Antibody Fingerprints Linking Adenoviral Anti-PF4 Disorders. New England Journal of Medicine. doi.org/10.1056/NEJMc2402592.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New vaccine technology provides protection against broad range of coronaviruses in mice
Curcuminoid compounds show promise against COVID-19 in neuronal cells
Vitamin D receptor polymorphism found to influence COVID-19 severity
Measles vaccine more likely to be completely ineffective in children born by C-section
New Quartet nanocage vaccine shows promise against coronavirus variants
Breakthrough vaccine strategy guides the immune system to generate HIV neutralizing antibodies
Can vitamin D3 supplementation reduce COVID-19 severity?
Breakthrough research offers promise for developing new immune therapies for cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study reveals decrease in alcohol use among young adults during COVID-19