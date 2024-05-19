Stress workshop in UK schools significantly improves mental health of teenagers

NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Adolescence can be a period of intense mental stress, which increases the risk of both anxiety and depression in this age group. To mitigate this trend, schools in the United Kingdom have assessed the efficacy of a stress workshop program targeting young people between 16 and 18 years of age.

This program was part of an investigation under the Brief Educational Workshops in Secondary Schools Trial (BESST). The results of BESST were recently published in The Lancet, wherein researchers report the clinical and cost-effectiveness of the workshop at six months as compared to standard treatment.

Study: Clinical effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of a brief accessible cognitive behavioral therapy programme for stress in school-aged adolescents (BESST): a cluster randomised controlled trial in the UK. Image Credit: SeventyFour / Shutterstock.comStudy: Clinical effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of a brief accessible cognitive behavioral therapy programme for stress in school-aged adolescents (BESST): a cluster randomised controlled trial in the UK. Image Credit: SeventyFour / Shutterstock.com

Mental health care in adolescence

Over 50% of mental health disorders in adults manifest before the age of 15, with 75% of these issues developing by 18 years of age. Over 25% of individuals between 17 and 19 years of age were estimated to have a mental health disorder in 2022, which increased from 17% in 2021. Moreover, approximately 60% of children and adolescents with clinically diagnosable mental health disorders in the U.K. do not receive specialist care through the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

Some evidence suggests that specialist cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) could be more effective than other interventions, particularly for older adolescents whose brains are rapidly maturing, sleep patterns are changing, and coping mechanisms are developing in different trajectories.

Self-referral for these types of programs increases accessibility and acceptability to adolescents, thus leading to high engagement rates, even among minority groups. With follow-up rates of over 90%, these programs avoid stigmatization, unlike targeted interventions, while maximizing autonomy and efficiency.

The DISCOVER one-day workshop program uses self-referral, proven CBT methods, and more visual materials while allowing more clinician interaction. The CBT approach in this program involves methods to cope with mood fluctuations, anxiety, and stress. All workshops are provided by Mental Health Support Staff, who were first trained over two days.

About the study

The current study's design was a randomized controlled trial (RCT), with schools offering either the DISCOVER workshop or the usual treatment. Herein, researchers explored whether CBT through DISCOVER workshops could be an accessible, scalable, and evidence-based intervention.

Related Stories

All study findings were categorized by study site and matched by school size as well as deprivation indices.

What is a DISCOVER workshop?

Each workshop presented adolescent experiences, including role plays and group discussions. The problems that are often encountered in this age group include personal problems, relationship issues, and academic challenges. Workshop participants were coached using multiple media to use CBT for anxiety and mood problems.

During the workshops, participants were taught problem-solving skills and encouraged to build healthy sleep habits, use their time efficiently, and identify and correct unhealthy thoughts. The issues covered in the workshop were provided in digital format through a phone application for further reference.

After one week, follow-up sessions were held by telephone, during which researchers monitored the real-life use of the new skills. Two additional reviews were offered within the 12 weeks following the workshop.

What did the study show?

The DISCOVER group included 443 students from 26 schools, 67% of whom were female, whereas the usual treatment group comprised 457 students from 31 schools, 76% of whom were female. About 52% of the participants were White, with a mean age of 17.

At six months, depression symptoms measured with the Mood and Feelings Questionnaire (MFQ) were reduced by a mean of two points in the DISCOVER group. When only those with pre-existing depressive symptoms were included, a four-point improvement in symptoms was observed. Wellbeing, anxiety, and resilience all significantly improved in the DISCOVER group, in addition to good attendance and satisfaction.

The DISCOVER intervention costs about £110 per student, for a total cost of about £150 more than the control treatment. There was a 60-80% likelihood of DISCOVER being cost-effective compared to the control treatment, which cost £20,000-30,000 per quality-adjusted life-year (QALY) threshold.

Conclusions

The findings indicate modest clinical efficacy for the DISCOVER workshops while demonstrating their financial viability. The effectiveness of this intervention exceeded the clinically meaningful threshold for students who were already depressed at the baseline.

Compared with other studies based on a universal CBT approach or curriculum-based mindfulness training, the DISCOVER workshops appear to provide superior results. The use of the newly appointed Mental Health Support Staff, the deployment of CBT techniques, and the acceptability and accessibility of the intervention may have contributed to the success.

The high proportion of those who had not previously sought help through formal routes (80%) underscores the value of this approach with this group who are not keen to consult professionals.”

DISCOVER workshops could represent a promising school-based early intervention, especially if the program's effects persist into adulthood. Nevertheless, additional research is needed to validate and follow up on these findings, which is important given the increasing need for mental health care provisions in adolescents.

Notable limitations of the current study include the significantly smaller proportion of students who wanted to know about the workshop but did not eventually attend it and the relative lack of male attendees.

Journal reference:
  • Brown, J., James, K., Lisk, S., et al. (2024). Clinical effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of a brief accessible cognitive behavioural therapy programme for stress in school-aged adolescents (BESST): a cluster randomised controlled trial in the UK. The Lancet Psychiatry. doi:10.1016/S2215-0366(24)00101-9.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Danielle Ellis

Written by

Danielle Ellis

Danielle graduated with a 2:1 in Biological Sciences with a Professional Training Year from Cardiff University. During her Professional Training Year, Danielle worked with the registered charity the Frozen Ark Project, creating and promoting various forms of content within their brand guidelines. Since joining AZoNetwork and becoming an editor on News-Medical, Danielle has completed an HMX Fundamentals Program from Harvard Medical School and earned a Certificate of Completion in Immunology. Danielle has a great appreciation and passion for science communication and enjoys reading non-fiction and fiction in her spare time. Her other interests include doing yoga, collecting vinyl, and visiting museums.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ellis, Danielle. (2024, May 19). Stress workshop in UK schools significantly improves mental health of teenagers. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 19, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240519/Stress-workshop-in-UK-schools-significantly-improves-mental-health-of-teenagers.aspx.

  • MLA

    Ellis, Danielle. "Stress workshop in UK schools significantly improves mental health of teenagers". News-Medical. 19 May 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240519/Stress-workshop-in-UK-schools-significantly-improves-mental-health-of-teenagers.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Ellis, Danielle. "Stress workshop in UK schools significantly improves mental health of teenagers". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240519/Stress-workshop-in-UK-schools-significantly-improves-mental-health-of-teenagers.aspx. (accessed May 19, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Ellis, Danielle. 2024. Stress workshop in UK schools significantly improves mental health of teenagers. News-Medical, viewed 19 May 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240519/Stress-workshop-in-UK-schools-significantly-improves-mental-health-of-teenagers.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Pressure to be "perfect" leads to unhealthy impacts on both parents and children, study finds
Long-term impact of online school-based mental health and substance abuse program: A 72-month study in Australia
Paddling through mental health: Long-term benefits of SUP revealed in "Freedom on Water" study
New partnership addresses key challenges for regulating digital mental health technologies
Price inflation tied to higher mental health service utilization among adults and elderly in England
Ketogenic diet boosts mental health: Study reveals reduced stress and improved mood
Social media use linked to rising teen mental health issues, study reveals
Loneliness increases the risk of developing mental health problems

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Americans perceive mental health treatment as inferior to physical health care, survey reveals