Higher intake of ultra-processed foods linked to increased risk of stroke and cognitive decline

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 22 2024American Academy of Neurology

People who eat more ultra-processed foods like soft drinks, chips and cookies may have a higher risk of having memory and thinking problems and having a stroke than those who eat fewer processed foods, according to a new study published in the May 22, 2024, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study does not prove that eating ultra-processed foods causes memory and thinking problems and stroke. It only shows an association.

Ultra-processed foods are high in added sugar, fat and salt, and low in protein and fiber. They include soft drinks, salty and sugary snacks, ice cream, hamburger, canned baked beans, ketchup, mayonnaise, packaged breads and flavored cereals. Unprocessed or minimally processed foods include meats such as simple cuts of beef, pork and chicken, and vegetables and fruits.

While a healthy diet is important in maintaining brain health among older adults, the most important dietary choices for your brain remain unclear. We found that increased consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with a higher risk of both stroke and cognitive impairment, and the association between ultra-processed foods and stroke was greater among Black participants."

W. Taylor Kimberly, MD, PhD, study author of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston

For the study, researchers looked at 30,239 people age 45 or older who self-identified as Black or white. They were followed an average of eleven years.

Participants filled out questionnaires about what they ate and drank. Researchers determined how much ultra-processed food people ate by calculating the grams per day and comparing it to the grams per day of other foods to create a percentage of their daily diet. That percentage was calculated into four groups, ranging from the least processed foods to the most processed foods.

Of the total participants, researchers looked at 14,175 participants for cognitive decline and 20,243 participants for stroke. Both groups had no history of cognitive impairment or stroke.

By the end of the study, 768 people were diagnosed with cognitive impairment and 1,108 people had a stroke.

For those in the cognitive group, people who developed memory and thinking problems consumed 25.8% of their diet in ultra-processed foods, compared to 24.6% for those who did not develop cognitive problems.

After adjusting for age, sex, high blood pressure and other factors that could affect risk of dementia, researchers found that a 10% increase in the amount of ultra-processed foods eaten was associated with a 16% higher risk of cognitive impairment.

Related Stories

They also found that eating more unprocessed or minimally processed foods was linked with a 12% lower risk of cognitive impairment.

For those in the stroke group, people who had a stroke during the study consumed 25.4% of their diet in ultra-processed foods, compared to 25.1% for those who did not have a stroke.

After adjustments, researchers found greater intake of ultra-processed foods was linked to an 8% increase in risk of stroke, while greater intake of unprocessed or minimally processed foods was linked to a 9% decreased risk of stroke.

The effect of ultra-processed food consumption on stroke risk was greater among Black participants, with a 15% relative increase in risk of stroke.

"Our findings show that the degree of food processing plays an important role in overall brain health," Kimberly said. "More research is needed to confirm these results and to better understand which food or processing components contribute most to these effects."

A limitation of the study was that only participants who self-identified as Black or white were included in the study, so results may not be generalizable to people from other populations.

The study was funded by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the National Institute on Aging, National Institutes of Health and Department of Health and Human Services.

Source:

American Academy of Neurology

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows clear benefits of in-ambulance blood pressure treatment for stroke patients
Younger adults with atrial fibrillation face higher rates of heart failure and stroke
Early blood pressure control in ambulances shows no clear benefit for stroke patients, study finds
CONVINCE trial reveals the effect of long-term colchicine on recurrent stroke and cardiovascular events
Study links nocturnal heat with increased stroke risk
Income and education linked to lower post-stroke mortality
Ambulance blood pressure treatment benefits hemorrhagic stroke patients, study finds
Simple blood test could allow doctors to determine a person’s risk for stroke or cognitive decline

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Immune dysfunction mechanism discovered in stroke and heart attack patients