Eye-tracking technology offers earlier, more accurate autism diagnosis

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 31 2024Indiana University School of Medicine

Nearly 3% of all children in the United States are diagnosed with autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But a collaborative team of researchers at Indiana University and Purdue University are finding ways to make the right diagnosis sooner.

The number of children needing autism evaluations exceeds the capacity of specialists trained to provide this service. Children and their families are currently waiting a year or more to access evaluations. This is a problem because children miss opportunities for interventions at the optimal time of impact."

Rebecca McNally Keehn, PhD, assistant professor of pediatrics, IU School of Medicine

McNally Keehn is the senior author of a paper recently published in JAMA Network Open that describes the research team's study of autism diagnosis using eye tracking biomarkers at primary care clinics across Indiana. The team traveled to practices participating in the Indiana Early Autism Evaluation Hub system and conducted a blind research-grade evaluation of 146 children aged 14-48 months.

"Diagnostic biomarkers are characteristics that provide discrete and objective indication of diagnosis. Eye-tracking biomarkers that measure social and nonsocial attention and brain function have been shown to differentiate young children diagnosed with autism from those with other neurodevelopmental disabilities," McNally Keehn said. "However, despite enormous investment in eye-tracking biomarker discovery, there has been a gap in the translation of eye-tracking biomarkers into clinical benefit.

To do the eye tracking, children in the study sat in a highchair or caregiver's lap and watched videos on a computer screen, while the researchers recorded their eye movements and pupil size. When primary care clinician diagnosis and diagnostic certainty was combined with eye-tracking biomarker metrics, the sensitivity of the model was 91% and the specificity was 87%, meaning that they made a more accurate autism diagnosis.

Related Stories

McNally Keehn said studies like these can help address delays in access to autism evaluations by better equipping primary care clinicians with a multi-method, diagnostic approach.

"This is a public health issue, and our approach has the potential to substantially improve access to timely, accurate diagnosis in local communities," McNally Keehn said.

The team's next step is to conduct a large-scale replication and validation study of their diagnostic model using artificial intelligence. Then, they hope to conduct a clinical trial studying the effectiveness of the diagnostic model in real-time primary care evaluations.

Other study authors include Patrick Monahan, Brett Enneking, Tybytha Ryan, and Nancy Swigonski of IU and Brandon Keehn of Purdue.

Source:

Indiana University School of Medicine

Posted in: Child Health News | Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Metabolomics study finds biomarkers predicting autism in newborns
Microplastics: Invisible to the eye but severely harmful to pregnancy and metabolic outcomes
RoboCA3T: A novel robot-inspired computer-assisted adaptive autism therapy
Using design thinking to create autism-inclusive healthcare environments
UCLA research connects genetic risk and brain changes in autism
UEA researchers develop novel resin for 3D printing intraocular devices
High-tech imaging and VR used for mapping the brain and understanding developmental disorders
Study demonstrates link between disrupted developmental dopamine signaling and ASD

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers discover how gut microbes influence social behavior in mice