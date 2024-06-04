Triple combination of antibiotics could be the new arsenal against drug-resistant bacteria

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jun 4 2024Engineering

In the ongoing battle against antibiotic resistance, a new study published in Engineering by Zhuoren Ling's research team unveils a promising triple combination of antibiotics that significantly expands our arsenal against drug-resistant bacteria. Titled "The Triple Combination of Meropenem, Avibactam, and a Metallo-β-Lactamase Inhibitor Optimizes Antibacterial Coverage Against Different β-Lactamase Producers," the research sheds light on a novel approach to tackle one of the most pressing global health challenges of our time.

﻿β-Lactams, a class of antibiotics crucial for treating bacterial infections, have faced mounting resistance due to the emergence of β-lactamase enzymes. These enzymes, including serine-β-lactamases (SBLs) and metallo-β-lactamases (MBLs), render antibiotics ineffective and pose a grave threat to public health. Traditional strategies have focused on modifying antibiotics or utilizing β-lactamase inhibitors like avibactam (AVI). However, the efficacy of these inhibitors is limited against MBLs. The search for MBL inhibitors with broad activity and low toxicity has been challenging. This study investigates a triple combination of meropenem (MEM), a SBLs inhibitor (AVI), and a novel MBL inhibitor (indole carboxylate 58 (InC58)), to overcome antibiotic resistance.

﻿The research team conducted susceptibility testing on a diverse panel of bacteria producing both MBLs and SBLs. Results revealed that the triple combination of MEM, AVI, and InC58 exhibited remarkable efficacy against carbapenemase-producing bacteria, extending the spectrum of activity to strains carrying various β-lactamases, including oxacillinase-48 (OXA-48), Klebsiella pneumoniae carbapenemase-2 (KPC-2), and New Delhi metallo-β-lactamases (NDMs). Notably, this triple combination showed limited effectiveness against certain strains, such as Verona Integron-encoded metallo-β-lactamase (VIM)-carrying Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) and OXA-23-carrying Acinetobacter baumannii (A. baumannii).

﻿The study delved into the mechanisms of resistance, the resistance correlated with mutations to ompC and comR, affecting porin C and copper permeability, respectively. The mutants manifested a fitness cost, a decreased level of resistance during passage without antibiotic pressure, and cross resistance to another carbapenem (imipenem) and a β-lactamase inhibitor (taniborbactam).

﻿In conclusion, the triple combination of MEM with InC58 (a novel MBL inhibitor) and AVI (an SBL inhibitor) demonstrates a significantly broader spectrum of antimicrobial activity against diverse β-lactamase-producing bacteria compared to dual combinations. These findings represent a pivotal step forward in the fight against β-lactamase-mediated antimicrobial resistance, offering a new strategy to combat this global health crisis.

Source:

Engineering

Journal reference:

Ling, Z., et al. (2024). The Triple Combination of Meropenem, Avibactam, and a Metallo-β-Lactamase Inhibitor Optimizes Antibacterial Coverage Against Different β-Lactamase Producers. Engineering. doi.org/10.1016/j.eng.2024.02.010.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New collaboration to combat river blindness and lymphatic filariasis
Antibiotics harm snails' memory by disrupting their gut microbiome
Advanced techniques reveal plectasin's velcro-like action against bacteria
£85 million funding to support the international community in tackling antimicrobial resistance
Two newly discovered mechanisms in bacteria can contribute to antibiotic resistance
New small molecule offers hope in combating antibiotic resistance
Reviving a rejected drug: New selective antibiotic shows promise
New antibiotic lolamicin shows promise in fighting drug-resistant infections

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study reveals unintended consequences of antibiotic choice in sepsis treatment