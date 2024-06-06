Ohio State creates user-friendly repository to help study Alzheimer's disease

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jun 6 2024Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

A searchable database is now ready to help study Alzheimer's disease.

Neuroscience and biomedical informatics researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine created the comprehensive, user-friendly repository.

The free database – known as ssREAD – is outlined in a manuscript published online in Nature Communications.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for up to 80% of cases. An estimated 6.7 million Americans who are age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia today, according to the Alzheimer's Association's 2023 Alzheimer's disease facts and figures report.

This database will help study the pathology of Alzheimer's disease. Pathology examines the cause, development, structural/functional changes and natural history associated with diseases.

Molecular signatures underlying Alzheimer's disease pathology have been increasingly explored through single-cell and single-nucleus RNA-sequencing (scRNA-seq & snRNA-seq) and spatial transcriptomics.

These technologies have cast fresh light on the exploration of Alzheimer's disease pathogenesis and sex difference at the cellular and molecular levels. Our ssREAD repository offers a broader spectrum of Alzheimer's disease-related datasets, with an optimized analytical pipeline and improved usability."

Hongjun "Harry" Fu, PhD, study co-corresponding author, assistant professor of neuroscience at Ohio State

Datasets

The database encompasses 277 integrated datasets from 67 Alzheimer's disease-related scRNA-seq & snRNA-seq studies, totaling 7,332,202 cells. The repository also includes 381 spatial transcriptomics samples from 85 human and mouse studies.

Related Stories

  • Detailed annotations including cell types and spatial layers
  • Differential gene expressions and functional enrichment analysis
  • Spatially variable genes and deconvolution with single-cell datasets

Interactive visualizations

User-friendly web server to provide comprehensive analysis interpretations and filters support multiple selections

  • Scatter plots for clusters, cell types, and spatial layers
  • Feature plots and violin plots for gene expression profile
  • Real-time gene set enrichment analysis

"We are closing the gap for researchers by creating this specialized database. Integrating these diverse datasets and conditions will be invaluable for researchers studying the complex landscape of Alzheimer's disease," said Qin Ma, PhD, professor in Ohio State's department of biomedical informatics.

Source:

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Journal reference:

Wang, C., et al. (2024). A single-cell and spatial RNA-seq database for Alzheimer’s disease (ssREAD). Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-024-49133-z.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research from NY highlights pollution as a key factor in rising cancer rates among youth
Can virtual reality be the future of brain health? New research suggests VR exercise enhances working memory
Research reveals light's impact on metabolism beyond circadian rhythms
Delayed multiple sclerosis diagnosis underscores need for urgent research and awareness boost, report find
New research pinpoints key pathways in prostate cancer's vulnerability to ferroptosis
Expanding research and clinical options for children with cancer
What is the ‘immune self,’ and how can this concept benefit immunological research?
Placental DNA methylation patterns altered by pregnancy air pollution exposure, research reveals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Research validates anti-inflammatory properties of wine using urinary tartaric acid as biomarker