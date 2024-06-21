KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Live from Aspen: Health and the 2024 elections

The host

Julie Rovner KFF Health News @jrovner.

Julie Rovner is chief Washington correspondent and host of KFF Health News' weekly health policy news podcast, "What the Health?" A noted expert on health policy issues, Julie is the author of the critically praised reference book "Health Care Politics and Policy A to Z," now in its third edition.

The presidential election is less than five months away, and while abortion is the only health policy issue expected to play a leading role, others are likely to be raised in the presidential and down-ballot races. This election could be critical in determining the future of key health care programs, such as Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.

In this special episode of KFF Health News' "What the Health?" taped at the Aspen Ideas: Health festival in Aspen, Colorado, Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times and Sandhya Raman of CQ Roll Call join Julie Rovner, KFF Health News' chief Washington correspondent, to discuss what the election season portends for top health issues.

Panelists

Margot Sanger-Katz The New York Times @sangerkatz

Sandhya Raman CQ Roll Call @SandhyaWrites

Among the takeaways from this week's episode:

Policies surrounding abortion — and reproductive health issues, in general — likely will dominate in many races, as Democrats try to exploit an issue that is motivating their voters and dividing Republican voters. The topics of contraception and in vitro fertilization are playing a more prominent role in 2024 than they have in past elections.

High prescription drug prices — which, for frustrated Americans, are a longtime symbol, and symptom, of the nation's dysfunctional health care system — have been a priority for the Biden administration and, previously, the Trump administration. But the issue is so confusing and progress so incremental that it is hard to say whether either party has an advantage.

The fate of many major health programs will be determined by who wins the presidency and who controls Congress after this fall's elections. For example, the temporary subsidies that have made Affordable Care Act health plans more affordable will expire at the end of 2025. If the subsidies are not renewed, millions of Americans will likely be priced out of coverage again.

Previously hot-button issues like gun violence, opioid addiction, and mental health are not playing a high-profile role in the 2024 races. But that could change case by case.

Finally, huge health issues that could use public airing and debate — like what to do about the nation's crumbling long-term care system and the growing shortage of vital health professionals — are not likely to become campaign issues.

