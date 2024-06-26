Hospital-based donor care linked to longer lung transplant survival rates

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of PennsylvaniaJun 26 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new study by Penn researchers examined, for the first time, the differences in lung transplant graft outcomes from organs recovered from the two types of deceased organ donor care facilities operating in the United States. The research, published today in JAMA Network Open, offers insights that could improve the organ donation and transplantation process for patients across the nation. 

In the U.S., deceased organ donors are traditionally cared for in hospitals, which provide intensive care and testing needed to rehabilitate organs, identify transplant recipients, and perform organ recovery surgeries. Over the past two decades, some donors have been transferred from hospitals to donor care units (DCUs), which provide similar services but focus solely on deceased donors. Two types of DCUs currently operate in the US: independent – located outside of acute-care hospitals- and hospital-based.

Researchers analyzed lung donation rates and lung transplant survival outcomes from almost eleven thousand deceased donors who underwent organ recovery procedures between April 2017 and June 2022. The researchers hypothesized that lung transplant survival would not significantly differ between organs recovered from donors managed in these two types of units. However, the study showed that while independent donor centers generally saw higher donation rates, recipients of lungs from hospital-based DCUs had longer survival. 

These insights could drive improvements in organ donor management practices nationwide, ultimately enhancing the quality and availability of donated organs."

Emily Vail, Assistant Professor, Anesthesiology and Critical Care, in the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

Emily Vail is also the Senior Fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, who led the study. The study underscores that the care system for deceased organ donors is evolving, with the potential to significantly improve organ quality and increase the number of available organs per donor.

Vail's research is particularly crucial given the fragile nature of lung tissue and the stringent criteria for lung donation. Only about 20% of deceased donors are eligible to donate lungs, making efficient and effective donor management practices vital. 

Related Stories

The Gift of Life Donor Care Center at Penn Medicine, established in late 2022, is one of at least 15 hospital-based DCUs currently operating in the United States. Gift of Life transplant coordinators work with a multidisciplinary team of critical care physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and pharmacists to provide specialized care for deceased organ donors diagnosed with brain death and authorized to donate organs, while providing support to their families. The Gift of Life Donor Care Center serves hospitals and donor families across the eastern half of Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and Delaware.

Source:

University of Pennsylvania

Journal reference:

Vail, E. A., et al. (2024) Lung Donation and Transplant Recipient Outcomes at Independent vs Hospital-Based Donor Care Units. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.17107.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Pediatric RSV infections surged 2017-23, straining U.S. hospitals
Research shows gut bacteria's role in mental resilience and reduced anxiety
Substituting registered nurses with lower-wage staff in hospital care linked to poor outcomes
Screen time significantly associated with myopia in children, research shows
Research finds microplastics in human penile tissue
Indiana weighs hospital monopoly as officials elsewhere scrutinize similar deals
Precision-guided treatment boosts outcomes in children with high-risk cancers
At-home antibody tests could drive higher COVID-19 booster rates, new research finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Research finds stem-like T cells are associated with pathogenesis in ulcerative colitis