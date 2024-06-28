Innovative dementia cost model to aid families and shape health policy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Southern CaliforniaJun 28 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

An A-list of researchers from across USC is building a dementia cost model that will generate comprehensive national, annual estimates of the cost of dementia that could benefit patients and their families, thanks to a five-year, $8.2 million federal grant from the National Institute on Aging.

A firm grip on the costs of the disease could assist families living with dementia with planning their budgets and support needs, inform treatment and caregiving options, and help shape health care policy.

"We currently have estimates for a particular set of costs, but we've learned those estimates don't encompass nearly all the costs to the person with dementia, their family and to society," said Julie Zissimopoulos, a professor at the USC Price School of Public Policy and the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics, who is leading the project. "Everything about this disease affects the family's pocketbook."

Dementia costs can be catastrophic for families, depleting savings and pressing caregivers to leave their jobs. The condition imposes a staggering economic burden on the United States as a whole. This year, total health care and long-term care costs for individuals with Alzheimer's or other dementias are projected to reach $360 billion, and may soar to nearly $1 trillion by 2050, the Alzheimer's Association projects.

"Other consequences may include caregivers' lower retirement savings or limited ability to send their children to college," said project advisor Maria Aranda, a professor at the USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work who studies the impact of Alzheimer's on Black and Latino families. "In turn, this leads to an intergenerational transmission of inequality and financial vulnerability for families of persons with dementia."

The tool, known as a "dynamic microsimulation model," will incorporate multiple data sets including data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and national surveys on aging Americans such as the Health and Retirement Study. The model will account for costs across a range of disease stages, including those accrued by the person living with dementia, their care partners and caregivers, and even their payers. In addition, the model's estimates will adjust for prevention and treatment innovations.

The research team is co-led by Dana Goldman, who will become the director of the new USC Schaeffer Institute for Public Policy & Government Service on July 1 after having served as the dean of the USC Price School for the past four years. The A-team also includes experts from:

  • Keck School of Medicine of USC.
  • USC Alfred E. Mann School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.
  • USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.
  • USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work.
  • USC Viterbi School of Engineering.

Related Stories

"Once you factor in the social costs of Alzheimer's -; how it affects family, caregivers and others -; you quickly realize it is not just an illness but a social epidemic," Goldman said. "This project will help amplify the importance of finding treatments that forestall the devastation."

Patients and caregivers are among the experts who will advise on the project. Other advisors include representatives of the Alzheimer's Association, UCLA, the University of Pennsylvania and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

USC Viterbi scientists will design an interface so that the tool, which will be publicly available, is user-friendly.

In addition to providing up-to-date and comprehensive annual estimates, researchers will be able to calculate, for example, the social and economic impact of drugs that treat the neuropsychiatric symptoms associated with advanced dementia -; and keep patients out of hospitals and emergency rooms. The tool might also measure cost savings provided by a new drug with modest benefit, but which delays by two months the expense of 24-hour care.

"Leqembi is a great example. It's a new FDA-approved treatment for early-stage Alzheimer's; we have data from clinical trials that informs patients and the health care providers about safety and efficacy, " Zissimopoulos said. "But these data are not informative about the other outcomes patients and their families care about including quality of life impacts that may result from this slowing of cognitive decline. And we want to know about not just the 18 months of the clinical trial, but we want to know about them for 10 years, for 20 years.

"With the infrastructure that we're building, we'll be able to understand better what is the value and for whom."

Source:

University of Southern California

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vigorous exercise linked to lower dementia risk in hypertensive individuals
Novel therapeutic approach shows promise for frontotemporal dementia in pre-clinical trials
9/11 first responders face increased midlife dementia risk from severe dust exposure
Research finds causal evidence tying cerebral small-vessel disease to Alzheimer’s, dementia
UCL researchers highlight the growing role of cardiovascular health in dementia risk
Enlarged prostate medications may also decrease the risk for dementia with Lewy bodies
New brain connectivity model predicts dementia years before diagnosis
Blood test identifies specific pathologies in frontotemporal dementia, ALS, and PSP

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New 5-minute cognitive test boosts dementia care in diverse elderly populations