Moffitt scientists develop breakthrough method for scalable synthesis of withanolides

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research InstituteJun 28 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Withanolides, a class of naturally occurring compounds found in plants, have long been a focus of cancer research due to their ability to inhibit cancer cell growth, induce cell death and prevent metastasis. These compounds are important in developing new cancer treatments. However, the difficulty of obtaining enough of these compounds from plants has hindered research and therapeutic development.

Moffitt Cancer Center researchers have developed a groundbreaking method for the scalable synthesis of withanolides. This innovative approach, published in Science Advances, could revolutionize cancer research by providing a reliable and efficient means of producing these vital compounds in large quantities, paving the way for new and more effective cancer treatments.

Our new synthesis route represents a major step forward in the field of withanolide chemistry. By enabling the diversifiable production of these compounds on a gram scale, we can now support more extensive biological research and medicinal chemistry efforts."

Justin M. Lopchuk, Ph.D., lead author and associate member of the Drug Discovery Department at Moffitt

Key aspects of the new synthesis include a bioinspired photooxygenation-allylic hydroperoxide rearrangement sequence, which facilitates the introduction of functional groups at the late stages of the synthesis. This approach ensures scalability and allows for the concise preparation of numerous different withanolides from the same synthesis. It also removes the dependency on plant extraction, which is time consuming and limited by the natural abundance of these compounds.

The scalable synthesis of withanolides means that scientists can now produce these compounds in larger amounts, facilitating new research and accelerating the development of withanolide-based cancer treatments. Unlike conventional treatments targeting a single pathway, withanolides act on multiple cellular pathways. They can interfere with cancer cell division, damage the cellular structures of cancer cells and modulate the immune system to enhance the body's ability to fight cancer. Additionally, they have the potential to enhance the effectiveness of cancer treatments by making cancer cells more sensitive to chemotherapy and radiation. They have shown efficacy against a range of cancer types, including breast, lung, colon and prostate.

Related Stories

Another critical aspect is their ability to overcome drug resistance. Cancer cells can develop resistance to conventional treatments over time, but withanolides, due to their unique mechanisms of action, may help overcome this resistance and remain effective where other treatments fail.

"Now that we have a reliable method to produce withanolides, we can focus our studies on creating new therapeutics to help cancer patients," Lopchuk said.

This work was supported by the National Institutes of Health (R35-GM142577 and P30-CA076292).

Source:

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute

Journal reference:

Che, W., et al. (2024) Divergent synthesis of complex withanolides enabled by a scalable route and late-stage functionalization. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.adp9375.

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

JAK1 inhibition and Anti-PD1 therapy enhance outcomes in advanced lung cancer
Acupuncture reduces hot flashes and side effects of endocrine therapy in women with breast cancer
Researchers to investigate the link between breastfeeding and lower breast cancer risk
New challenges in cancer care: cardiovascular disease and environmental factors
Combination therapy shows great promise as a new strategy against advanced lung cancer
Higher intake of ultra-processed foods found to increase cancer mortality risk
AI identifies new high-risk subtype in endometrial cancer
Will it soon be possible for doctors to use AI to detect and diagnose cancer?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Fighting cancer with nanoparticles