Study shows how milking equipment spreads bird flu risk

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of PittsburghJun 28 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Bird flu, or H5N1 virus, in unpasteurized milk is stable on metal and rubber components of commercial milking equipment for at least one hour, increasing its potential to infect people and other animals, report researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Emory University in Emerging Infectious Diseases

The study underscores the heightened risk of bird flu exposure for dairy farm workers and signals the need for wider adoption of personal protective equipment, including face shields, masks and eye protection.

"Dairy cows have to be milked even if they are sick, and it has not been clear for how long the virus contained in residual milk from the milking process remains stable on the equipment," said lead author Valerie Le Sage, Ph.D., research assistant professor of microbiology and molecular genetics at the Center for Vaccine Research at Pitt. "It is concerning that the virus in unpasteurized milk can remain stable for hours and potentially infect farm workers or spread from animal to animal."

Clinical symptoms of bird flu can range from mild fever and cough to shortness of breath and pneumonia and can be lethal. Since March 2024, when the bird flu virus was first detected in dairy cattle in the U.S., the virus has spread across state lines and infected at least 3 people. While, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the current risk to the general public remains low, flu viruses can quickly adapt to spreading from person to person.

To understand the potential for spread from cattle to dairy farm workers, researchers looked at the stability of infectious flu virus particles in unpasteurized milk droplets on metal and rubber components of commercial milking equipment.

In a lab environment that mimicked the humidity and temperature of outdoor milking parlors in Texas, H5N1 virus particles suspended in milk remained stable on metal and rubber for over one hour. Particles of H1N1 virus, or swine flu, which behaves similarly to H5N1 in the lab, stayed infectious for at least 3 hours on rubber and for at least 1 hour on stainless steel.

Our data supports that milking equipment surfaces can stay contaminated for a long time, increasing the potential spread from a sick animal to a person. These findings underscore the importance of face shields, masks and eye protection, and enhanced sanitization of equipment between cows to reduce the risk to workers and to minimize the spread between the animals."

Valerie Le Sage, Research Assistant Professor, Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, Center for Vaccine Research, University of Pittsburgh

Other authors of this research are Douglas Reed, Ph.D., and Paul Duprex, Ph.D., both of Pitt; and A.J. Campbell, Ph.D., and Seema Lakdawala, Ph.D., both of Emory University.

Source:

University of Pittsburgh

Journal reference:

Sage, V. L., et al. (2024) Persistence of Influenza H5N1 and H1N1 Viruses in Unpasteurized Milk on Milking Unit Surfaces. Emerging Infectious Diseases. doi.org/10.3201/eid3008.240775.

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Low-cost CRISPR-based paper strip test offers rapid influenza diagnosis
TOMI Environmental Solutions supports partners and customers to combat global avian influenza (H5N1) bird flu outbreak
H5N1 avian flu strain jumps to seals in Quebec, raising zoonotic fears
Study shows increase in mandatory flu vaccinations for hospital staff
Study shows cows harbor both human and avian flu receptors in their mammary glands
New drug-like molecules show promise in preventing influenza by blocking virus entry
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Bird flu lands as the next public health challenge
Vaccination remains crucial for preventing avian influenza spread, says study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Bird flu is bad for poultry and dairy cows. It’s not a dire threat for most of us — yet.