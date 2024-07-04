Enhancing heart failure management with cardiac magnetic resonance imaging

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdJul 4 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Heart failure (HF) is a clinical syndrome with a wide variety of clinical presentations, pathophysiologies, and natural histories.

HF is becoming more prevalent globally, thus increasing effects on healthcare systems. Cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) imaging is a valuable tool for better understanding HF and its prognosis. The commonly used reference standard of CMR cine imaging provides accurate assessment of chamber size and function. Phase contrast imaging can be used to assess the degree of valvular regurgitation and complex flow patterns. Stress perfusion imaging can detect subtle areas of ischemia and microvascular dysfunction. Late gadolinium enhancement imaging aids in diagnosing causes of HF and guiding revascularization in ischemic cardiomyopathy.

Supported by histological validation, T1 and T2 mapping provides non-invasive information on tissue characteristics in inflammatory and infiltrative cardiomyopathies. CMR also provides various techniques to measure strain in the atria and ventricles at high spatial and temporal resolution. CMR continues to serve as an important modality for the evaluation of HF.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Pan, J. A., & Kramer, C. M. (2024). Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Heart Failure. Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. doi.org/10.15212/cvia.2024.0037.

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study uncovers role of Y chromosome loss in transthyretin cardiac amyloidosis
Questionnaire test for home use quickly identifies high risk of heart attack
Study shows high rates of unrecognized heart valve disease in healthy seniors
Amorphous calcium phosphate drives aortic valve stiffening
Plant-based meats may boost heart health despite being ultra-processed, study finds
Mediterranean and DASH diets could help lower cardiovascular disease risk in adults with type 1 diabetes
UK coronary heart disease drops 30%, but other heart conditions rise
Plant-based meat alternatives show no significant heart health benefits in recent study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Review finds no proven clinical benefit to strict salt restriction for patients with heart failure