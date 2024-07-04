New signaling pathway identified in aural migraine headaches

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)Jul 4 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

The rapid influx of cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) and protein solutes released during cortical spreading depression (CSD) in the brain activates neurons to trigger aural migraine headaches, according to a new mouse study. The findings identify a novel non-synaptic signaling mechanism between the brain and peripheral sensory system important for migraine. They also suggest potential pharmacological targets for treating the painful disorder.

Migraine with aura, or an aural migraine, is a distinct headache disorder that can include sensory disturbances, such as hearing- or vision-related symptoms that precede onset of headache pain. During the aura phase, it is believed that waves of CSD are spontaneously triggered in the cerebral cortex or cerebellum, which, in turn, lead to activation of pain receptors (nociceptors) in the peripheral nervous system (PNS). Previous research has suggested that CSD events release small molecules through the CSF that activate sensory nerve endings in the external tissues of the CNS (central nervous system), "outside" of the blood-brain barrier. These nerve endings are not exposed to CSF. How pathological CSD events in the cortex trigger the activation of peripheral nociceptors outside the brain remains poorly understood. Using a combination of proteomic, histological, imaging, and functional approaches in a mouse model of classical migraine, Martin Rasmussen and colleagues identified a signaling pathway between the CNS and PNS at the trigeminal ganglion. Unlike more distal parts of the CNS, the proximal zone of the trigeminal ganglion lacks a tight nerve barrier, allowing CSF and the signaling molecules released during CSD events to enter and interact with trigeminal cells.

Rasmussen et al. found that CSD alters 11% of the CSF proteome, with up-regulation of proteins that directly activate receptors in the trigeminal ganglion, including calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). "Although this work provides some of the strongest data to date for a role of the glymphatic system in migraine, there is much to discover about the foundational role that fluid and solute transport play in neurobiological processes, suggesting that the journey toward understanding the role that glymphatic function and dysfunction play in a wide range of neurological and psychiatric conditions has only just begun," write Andrew Russo and Jeffery Iliff in a related Perspective.

Source:

American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)

Journal reference:

Rasmussen, M. K., et al. (2024) Trigeminal ganglion neurons are directly activated by influx of CSF solutes in a migraine model. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.adl0544.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Showcasing neuroprotective effects of citicoline at NUTRITION 2024
Challenging the chronic brain disease model of addiction
Study reveals metabolic syndrome's impact on brain volume and cognitive function
MRI connectome predicts gray matter atrophy progression in early Parkinson's disease
Simple exercises can prevent nerve damage during cancer treatments
Late-night REM sleep loss severely impacts brain connectivity, new study reveals
First child receives skull-mounted epilepsy device in UK clinical trial
Walking and education intervention significantly reduces recurrence of low back pain

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study reveals brain health benefits of intermittent fasting and healthy diet plans