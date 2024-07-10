Chronic exposure to air pollutants may increase lupus risk, research shows

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyJul 10 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

New research published in Arthritis & Rheumatology indicates that chronic exposure to air pollutants may increase the risk of developing lupus, an autoimmune disease that affects multiple organs.

For the study, investigators analyzed data on 459,815 participants from the UK Biobank. A total of 399 lupus cases were identified during a median follow-up of 11.77 years. Air pollutant exposure was linked with a greater likelihood of developing lupus. Individuals with a high genetic risk and high air pollution exposure had the highest risk of developing lupus compared with those with low genetic risk and low air pollution exposure.

Our study provides crucial insights into the air pollution contributing to autoimmune diseases. The findings can inform the development of stricter air quality regulations to mitigate exposure to harmful pollutants, thereby reducing the risk of lupus."

Yaohua Tian, PhD, co-corresponding author of the Huazhong University of Science and Technology, in China

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Xing, M., et al. (2024) Air Pollution, Genetic Susceptibility, and Risk of Incident Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: A Prospective Cohort Study. Arthritis & Rheumatology. doi.org/10.1002/art.42929.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study links PM2.5 air pollution exposure during pregnancy to low birth weight
How early-life exposure to air and noise pollution impacts youth mental health: Insights from a 25-year study
How lifestyle and air pollution patterns affect mortality
National study links air pollution to increased risk of heart attacks in Poland
Adverse public health effects of air pollution on global population
Placental DNA methylation patterns altered by pregnancy air pollution exposure, research reveals
Denmark study: Air pollution tied to increased risk of dementia
Exposure to fine particulate matter can reduce IVF birth rate success, study reveals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Reducing air pollution exposure could help prolong independent living for older adults, study suggests