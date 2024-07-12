UQ and AbGenics partner to develop new drugs against antimicrobial resistance

UQ researchers have been awarded almost $1 million through the Australia-India Strategic Research Fund (AISRF) to combat the threat of antimicrobial resistance to human health.

Led by Professor Mark Blaskovich from the Institute for Molecular Bioscience, the project will combine research from UQ and AbGenics Life Sciences in India to support the development of new drugs and diagnostics to address this global challenge.

UQ researchers will characterise antibodies developed by AbGenics and create derivatives with enhanced abilities to detect and kill bacteria.

The AISRF supports collaboration between Australia and India's leading universities, research institutions and the end users of scientific innovation.

Source:

The University of Queensland

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
