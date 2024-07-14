Study finds lifelong orgasm gap influenced by age, gender, and sexual orientation

Scientists at Indiana University, USA, have explored age-related disparities in orgasm rates from sexual intercourse by gender and sexual orientation. The study is published in the journal Sexual Medicine.

Study: The lifelong orgasm gap: exploring age’s impact on orgasm rates. Image Credit: Aloha Hawaii / Shutterstock

Background

Orgasm is a psychophysiological response to sexual stimulation, characterized by muscle contractions, hormonal changes, and tension release. It contributes significantly to sexual satisfaction and well-being. An absence of orgasm may lead to distress and relationship challenges.

A variation in orgasm rate has been observed across genders and sexual orientations, with heterosexual women exhibiting comparatively lower orgasm rates than men and homosexual women. Such disparities might be associated with biological, psychological, and sociocultural factors that influence sexual pleasure.

In this study, scientists have determined the differences in orgasm rates across adult age groups, genders, and sexual orientations.

Understanding these variations is crucial for addressing developmental influences on sexual health and designing interventions to enhance sexual functioning throughout life.

Study design

The scientists analyzed data collected from eight cross-sectional surveys conducted in the United States between 2015 and 2023. The final analytic sample included a total of 24,752 participants with an age range of 18 – 100 years.

Participants’ responses on their average orgasm rates during sexual intercourse were made on a scale of 0% to 100%. Information on participants’ age, gender, income, sexual orientation, and race or ethnicity was also collected from the survey data.

The scientists categorized participants into five age groups: emerging adults, young adults, early middle adults, late middle adults, and older adults. They determined the impact of gender and sexual orientation on the orgasm rate within each age group.

Important observations

The average rate of orgasm in the entire study population was 65%. The analysis found a negligible association between age and orgasm rate with minimal effect size.

A moderating impact of age was observed on the association between orgasm rate, gender, and sexual orientation. Specifically, age was found to be positively associated with orgasm rate in bisexual men, homosexual women, and homosexual men. However, the effect sizes were small.

Among heterosexual participants, a nonlinear association was observed between age and orgasm rate. However, the effect size was minimal.

Considering early middle, late middle, and older age groups, higher orgasm rates were observed among heterosexual participants compared to that among homosexual and bisexual participants. However, no such associations were observed among emerging adults and young adults.

For genders, higher orgasm rates were observed among heterosexual men compared to that among non-heterosexual men in the late middle age group. No such differences were observed in the early middle and older age groups.

Across all five age groups, higher orgasm rates were observed among non-heterosexual women compared to that among heterosexual women in the early middle age group. No such differences, however, were observed in the late middle and older age groups.

In the late middle age group, higher orgasm rates were observed among bisexual participants compared to that among homosexual participants. In the early middle age group, orgasm rates were higher among homosexual women than bisexual women.

Considering all five age groups, higher orgasm rates were observed among men than among women. While orgasm rates in men ranged from 70% to 85%, it was 46% to 58% in women. Overall, orgasm rates in men were 22% to 30% higher than women’s orgasm rates.

Study significance

The study finds persistent disparities in orgasm rates across the adult lifespan, ranging from emerging adulthood (18 – 24 years) to older adulthood (65 years and above).

The study also finds considerably higher orgasm rates among men than among women, which is consistent with the available literature.

The presence of such disparities in orgasm rates, also termed the orgasm gap, might be attributed to sociocultural norms and inadequate sex education.

Among study participants, older homosexual and bisexual men and homosexual women reported higher orgasm rates than their younger peers. This suggests that an individual’s understanding of sexual needs and preferences improves with age.

The persistent orgasm gap between men and women observed across all age groups indicates that age does not exclusively influence the underlying factors associated with orgasm disparities.

As highlighted by the scientists, the study findings have significant clinical implications for healthcare providers, therapists, and sex educators. The persistence of the orgasm gap highlights the need for a more inclusive approach in clinical practice and education to focus on sexual health-related discussions, address specific challenges faced by sexual minorities and aging populations, and emphasize mutual satisfaction to promote sexual well-being.

Longitudinal studies involving participants with diverse identities are required in the future to more conclusively determine orgasm rates across the lifespan and to develop interventions to reduce orgasm disparities.