Short bursts of light activity can lead to better sleep, study finds

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of OtagoJul 17 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Rigorous exercise before bed has long been discouraged, but University of Otago researchers have found short bursts of light activity can lead to better sleep.

In a world first study, published in BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine and funded by the Health Research Council, participants completed two four-hour evening intervention sessions of prolonged sitting, and sitting interrupted with three-minute activity breaks every half hour.

The researchers found that after the participants completed the activity breaks intervention they slept for 30 minutes longer.

Lead author Jennifer Gale, PhD candidate in the Department of Human Nutrition, says sitting for long periods is associated with an increased risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and death.

We know that for many of us, our longest period of uninterrupted sitting happens at home in the evening. In our previous studies we have found that getting up and doing 2-3 minutes of exercise every 30 minutes reduces the amount of sugar and fat in your blood stream after a meal.

However, many sleep guidelines tell us we shouldn't do longer bouts or higher intensity exercise in the hours before sleep, so we wanted to know what would happen if you did very short bouts of light intensity activity repeatedly throughout the evening,"

Jennifer Gale, lead author 

Primary investigator Dr Meredith Peddie, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Human Nutrition, says the exercise intervention involved three exercises – chair squats, calf raises, and standing knee raises with straight leg hip extensions.

"These simple, bodyweight exercises were chosen because they don't require equipment, or a lot of space and you can do them without interrupting the TV show you are watching.

Related Stories

"From what we know from other studies, you could probably get a similar effect if you walked around your house, marched on the spot, or even danced in your living room – the most important thing is that you get out of your chair regularly and move your body," she says.

The fact this exercise resulted in longer sleep is important because insufficient sleep can negatively affect diet and has been associated with heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

"We know higher levels of physical activity during the day promotes better sleep, but current sleep recommendations discourage high-intensity exercise before bed because it can increase body temperature and heart rate resulting in poor sleep quality.

"It might be time to review these guidelines as our study has shown regularly interrupting long periods of sitting is a promising health intervention," Dr Peddie says.

Source:

University of Otago

Journal reference:

Gale, J. T., et al. (2024). Evening regular activity breaks extend subsequent free-living sleep time in healthy adults: a randomised crossover trial. BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine. doi.org/10.1136/bmjsem-2023-001774.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Late-night REM sleep loss severely impacts brain connectivity, new study reveals
New study aims to examine how sleep patterns affect neurocognition in older women
Interrupting sitting with evening exercise boosts sleep by nearly 30 minutes
Liver's defense mechanism hinders immunity in chronic hepatitis B, study reveals
New technology reveals the critical role of sleep in infant brain development
Study suggests shift work increases risk of premature ejaculation in men
Nighttime resistance exercise 'activity breaks' may boost sleep duration, study finds
New study highlights impact of sleep disturbances on COVID-19 and long COVID

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Short and long sleep duration linked to microvascular disease in newly diagnosed diabetics