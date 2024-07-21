Ultra-processed food consumption trends among UK adolescents show regional and socioeconomic disparities

In a recent study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, researchers investigate levels and patterns of ultra-processed food (UPF) consumption in a representative sample of adolescents in the United Kingdom.

Study: Ultra-processed food consumption in UK adolescents: distribution, trends, and sociodemographic correlates using the National Diet and Nutrition Survey 2008/09 to 2018/19. Image Credit: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

Trends in UPF consumption

The rapid increase in chronic diet-related diseases around the world has been linked to UPFs, which are made from inexpensive industrial ingredients and additives. UPFs are also high in added sugars, unhealthy fats, and sodium while lacking essential nutrients.

Poor diet quality contributes to obesity, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and higher mortality rates. Adolescents are particularly vulnerable to marketing for UPFs and, as a result, are the most frequent consumers of these unhealthy foods.

UPF consumption rates differ by country and socioeconomic status, with higher intake observed in high-income nations. For example, adolescents in Canada and the United States derive a significant portion of their calories from UPFs.

The rising availability and marketing of UPFs have led to increased consumption over time. Understanding these trends, especially among adolescents, is crucial for developing effective public health strategies to reduce UPF intake and improve health outcomes.

About the study

Data were analyzed from the U.K. National Diet and Nutrition Survey (NDNS), which collects detailed information on food intake, nutrients, and health status from a representative sample of the U.K. population using food diaries to record dietary habits over a four-day period. For the current study, data were analyzed from 11- to 18-year-olds who completed at least three dietary days to determine their patterns of UPF consumption in 11 waves from 2008 to 2019.

Foods were categorized based on their processing levels, with UPFs defined as group four. The relative energy intake from UPFs, measured as a percentage of total calories, and the absolute weight of UPFs consumed, measured in grams daily, were recorded. Sociodemographic data, including age, sex, socioeconomic status, ethnicity, and region, were also collected.

Statistical methods were utilized to identify associations between eating UPFs and various personal characteristics like age, sex, and socioeconomic status. All data were adjusted to ensure it accurately represented the U.K. population.

Study findings

Of the 2,991 U.K. adolescents included in the current study, 51% were female, 43% had parents in high-level jobs, 66% were of normal weight, 83% were White, and 44% lived in Southern England, including London. Among those between 16 and 18 years of age, 26.7% were physically active for over 124 minutes each day.

The study participants consumed an average of 1,741 calories daily, 66% of which were obtained from UPFs. They also consumed an average of 2,004 grams of food daily, 861 grams of which were derived from UPFs.

In the first year, adolescents consumed an average of 994 grams of UPFs daily. Thereafter, consumption decreased throughout the study.

Adolescents with parents in manual jobs consumed 5% more UPFs of their total energy than those with managerial jobs. Non-White adolescents consumed 8% fewer UPFs than White adolescents. Teens in Southern England consumed 3% less UPFs than those who resided in Northern England.

Age and weight also influenced UPF consumption. Older adolescents between 17 and 18 years of age, as well as those with obesity, consumed more UPFs. Comparatively, non-White adolescent females and those residing in Southern England and Northern Ireland consumed less UPFs.

Conclusions

While UPF consumption continues to decline over time, the current study observed that adolescents from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, of White ethnicity, and those living in Northern England consumed higher rates of UPFs. The study findings suggest that UPF consumption varies significantly with age, ethnicity, parental occupation, and region.

Some strengths of the current study include the large, representative sample and detailed food diary data. However, notable limitations include the lack of household income data and potential misclassification of UPF items.

Future research is needed to clarify the health impacts of UPF consumption and establish safe dietary levels. Addressing these factors can improve adolescent diets and help prevent diet-related diseases.