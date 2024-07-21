Ultra-processed food consumption trends among UK adolescents show regional and socioeconomic disparities

In a recent study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, researchers investigate levels and patterns of ultra-processed food (UPF) consumption in a representative sample of adolescents in the United Kingdom.

Study: Ultra-processed food consumption in UK adolescents: distribution, trends, and sociodemographic correlates using the National Diet and Nutrition Survey 2008/09 to 2018/19. Image Credit: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com Study: Ultra-processed food consumption in UK adolescents: distribution, trends, and sociodemographic correlates using the National Diet and Nutrition Survey 2008/09 to 2018/19. Image Credit: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

Trends in UPF consumption

The rapid increase in chronic diet-related diseases around the world has been linked to UPFs, which are made from inexpensive industrial ingredients and additives. UPFs are also high in added sugars, unhealthy fats, and sodium while lacking essential nutrients.

Poor diet quality contributes to obesity, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and higher mortality rates. Adolescents are particularly vulnerable to marketing for UPFs and, as a result, are the most frequent consumers of these unhealthy foods.

UPF consumption rates differ by country and socioeconomic status, with higher intake observed in high-income nations. For example, adolescents in Canada and the United States derive a significant portion of their calories from UPFs.

The rising availability and marketing of UPFs have led to increased consumption over time. Understanding these trends, especially among adolescents, is crucial for developing effective public health strategies to reduce UPF intake and improve health outcomes.

About the study

Data were analyzed from the U.K. National Diet and Nutrition Survey (NDNS), which collects detailed information on food intake, nutrients, and health status from a representative sample of the U.K. population using food diaries to record dietary habits over a four-day period. For the current study, data were analyzed from 11- to 18-year-olds who completed at least three dietary days to determine their patterns of UPF consumption in 11 waves from 2008 to 2019.

Foods were categorized based on their processing levels, with UPFs defined as group four. The relative energy intake from UPFs, measured as a percentage of total calories, and the absolute weight of UPFs consumed, measured in grams daily, were recorded. Sociodemographic data, including age, sex, socioeconomic status, ethnicity, and region, were also collected.

Statistical methods were utilized to identify associations between eating UPFs and various personal characteristics like age, sex, and socioeconomic status. All data were adjusted to ensure it accurately represented the U.K. population.

Study findings

Of the 2,991 U.K. adolescents included in the current study, 51% were female, 43% had parents in high-level jobs, 66% were of normal weight, 83% were White, and 44% lived in Southern England, including London. Among those between 16 and 18 years of age, 26.7% were physically active for over 124 minutes each day.

Related Stories

The study participants consumed an average of 1,741 calories daily, 66% of which were obtained from UPFs. They also consumed an average of 2,004 grams of food daily, 861 grams of which were derived from UPFs.

In the first year, adolescents consumed an average of 994 grams of UPFs daily. Thereafter, consumption decreased throughout the study.

Adolescents with parents in manual jobs consumed 5% more UPFs of their total energy than those with managerial jobs. Non-White adolescents consumed 8% fewer UPFs than White adolescents. Teens in Southern England consumed 3% less UPFs than those who resided in Northern England.

Age and weight also influenced UPF consumption. Older adolescents between 17 and 18 years of age, as well as those with obesity, consumed more UPFs. Comparatively, non-White adolescent females and those residing in Southern England and Northern Ireland consumed less UPFs.

Conclusions

While UPF consumption continues to decline over time, the current study observed that adolescents from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, of White ethnicity, and those living in Northern England consumed higher rates of UPFs. The study findings suggest that UPF consumption varies significantly with age, ethnicity, parental occupation, and region.

Some strengths of the current study include the large, representative sample and detailed food diary data. However, notable limitations include the lack of household income data and potential misclassification of UPF items.

Future research is needed to clarify the health impacts of UPF consumption and establish safe dietary levels. Addressing these factors can improve adolescent diets and help prevent diet-related diseases.

Journal reference:
  • Chavez-Ugalde, I.Y., de Vocht, F., Jago, R., et al. (2024). Ultra-processed food consumption in UK adolescents: distribution, trends, and sociodemographic correlates using the National Diet and Nutrition Survey 2008/09 to 2018/19. European Journal of Nutrition. doi:10.1007/s00394-024-03458-z, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00394-024-03458-z

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Priyanjana Pramanik

Written by

Priyanjana Pramanik

Priyanjana Pramanik is a writer based in Kolkata, India, with an academic background in Wildlife Biology and economics. She has experience in teaching, science writing, and mangrove ecology. Priyanjana holds Masters in Wildlife Biology and Conservation (National Centre of Biological Sciences, 2022) and Economics (Tufts University, 2018). In between master's degrees, she was a researcher in the field of public health policy, focusing on improving maternal and child health outcomes in South Asia. She is passionate about science communication and enabling biodiversity to thrive alongside people. The fieldwork for her second master's was in the mangrove forests of Eastern India, where she studied the complex relationships between humans, mangrove fauna, and seedling growth.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. (2024, July 21). Ultra-processed food consumption trends among UK adolescents show regional and socioeconomic disparities. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 21, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240721/Ultra-processed-food-consumption-trends-among-UK-adolescents-show-regional-and-socioeconomic-disparities.aspx.

  • MLA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Ultra-processed food consumption trends among UK adolescents show regional and socioeconomic disparities". News-Medical. 21 July 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240721/Ultra-processed-food-consumption-trends-among-UK-adolescents-show-regional-and-socioeconomic-disparities.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Ultra-processed food consumption trends among UK adolescents show regional and socioeconomic disparities". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240721/Ultra-processed-food-consumption-trends-among-UK-adolescents-show-regional-and-socioeconomic-disparities.aspx. (accessed July 21, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. 2024. Ultra-processed food consumption trends among UK adolescents show regional and socioeconomic disparities. News-Medical, viewed 21 July 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240721/Ultra-processed-food-consumption-trends-among-UK-adolescents-show-regional-and-socioeconomic-disparities.aspx.

Suggested Reading

What is the association of Mediterranean diet–based interventions with cardiometabolic biomarkers in children and adolescents?
COVID pandemic boosted food diversity and diet quality in U.S. households, study finds
Study: Most adolescents do not seek professional help for mental health problems
Sedentary lifestyle and screen time linked to rising metabolic syndrome in Chinese youth
Research finds UK adolescents consume two-thirds of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods
Biomarkers of food intake: The key to precision nutrition
Improving medication adherence beats resistance testing for better HIV outcomes in African youth
Inulin gel-based oral immunotherapy is effective in suppressing food allergy responses and anaphylactic shock

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Does reducing leisure-time screen media use improve mental health among children and adolescents?