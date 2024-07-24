Kaempferol's promise in fighting triple-negative breast cancer

In an article published in the journal Nutrients, authors at Florida A&M University summarized the latest research on the anticancer potential of kaempferol (3,4′,5,7-tetrahydroxyflavone)  against triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Sources and pharmacological effects of kaempferol. Review: The Anticancer Effects and Therapeutic Potential of Kaempferol in Triple-Negative Breast CancerSources and pharmacological effects of kaempferol. Review: The Anticancer Effects and Therapeutic Potential of Kaempferol in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Background

Breast cancer is a highly heterogeneous disease with phenotypically and genetically diverse cell groups. The most common risk factors for the development of this disease include gender, ethnicity, genetic makeup, lifestyle, geographical factors, and radiation exposure.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death among women in the United States. About 13% of US women are likely to develop breast cancer in their lifetime.  

Among various subtypes, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is an aggressive phenotype accounting for about 10 – 15% of all breast cancer cases. The absence of estrogen, progesterone, and human epidermal growth receptors in TNBC makes it challenging to treat with standardized hormone therapy.   

Kaempferol metabolism

Studies investigating the therapeutic potential of phytochemicals have identified several natural compounds with anticancer and chemopreventive properties, including taxanes, vinblastine, vincristine, and podophyllotoxin analogs. These compounds have also been found to mitigate chemoresistance and increase the chemo-sensitivity of cancer cells toward standard chemotherapeutic agents.

Kaempferol is a natural flavonoid with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anticancer, chemopreventive, cardioprotective, and neuroprotective properties. It is commonly found in vegetables like broccoli, capers, cabbage, onion, green peas, kale, and spinach, and in berries like strawberries, gooseberries, and blackberries.

This lipophilic compound is absorbed mainly through the small intestine and extensively metabolized in the liver to generate methyl or sulfate salts. The intestinal microbiota also metabolizes kaempferol into aglycones and some phenolic compounds.

All metabolites of kaempferol are absorbed into the systemic circulation, distributed in various tissues, and excreted in feces and urine.

Kaempferol in cancer management

Anti-tumorigenic, anti-proliferative, and pro-apoptotic activities of kaempferol have been observed against various cancer types, including liver, lung, colorectal, pancreatic, kidney, bone, ovarian, and breast cancers.

Kaempferol, used in combination with chemotherapeutic agents, has been found to increase the efficacy of chemotherapy by chemo-sensitizing cancer cells. Kaempferol has also been found to reverse the chemoresistance of standard chemotherapeutic agents by modulating various intracellular signaling pathways.

Anticancer mode of action of kaempferol in breast cancer

Lifelong exposure to endogenous and exogenous estrogen is known to be associated with the risk of breast cancer development. Despite being the most widely consumed dietary phytoestrogen, kaempferol has been found to exert anticancer activity in both estrogen-dependent and estrogen-independent manners.

The effect of the flavonoid kaempferol on the development and progression of breast cancer. Green arrows indicate induction and red arrows indicate inhibition.The effect of the flavonoid kaempferol on the development and progression of breast cancer. Green arrows indicate induction and red arrows indicate inhibition.

Related Stories

In both estrogen-dependent and estrogen-independent breast cancer cells, kaempferol has been found to increase DNA synthesis at low concentrations and inhibit DNA synthesis and cell growth at high concentrations.

Kaempferol has been found to exert both estrogenic and anti-estrogenic activities depending on the concentration used. Its estrogen agonistic activity is known to be associated with inhibition of DNA synthesis and cell growth.

Available evidence indicates that kaempferol inhibits the proliferation of TNBC cells by inducing apoptosis and cell cycle arrest at the G2/M phase. It can also inhibit the fatty acid synthetase enzyme to reduce cell growth and induce apoptosis in breast cancer cells overexpressing this enzyme.

Evidence collected from 2D and 3D cell culture models indicates that kaempferol induces breast cancer cell apoptosis by modulating the ERK/MEK1/ELK1 signaling pathway.  

Regarding targeting estrogenic pathways, evidence indicates that kaempferol antagonizes estrogen-mediated breast cancer cell proliferation by upregulating the expression of cathepsin, cyclin D1, and cyclin E and downregulating the expression of Bax and p21.

Furthermore, kaempferol has been found to prevent the malignant transformation of breast cancer cells by inhibiting cell proliferation via estrogen-dependent pathways.

Kaempferol, at low and high concentrations, has been found to reduce the viability of estrogen-positive and estrogen-negative breast cancer cells, respectively. These effects are associated with reduced mRNA and protein expressions of estrogen-alpha and reduced expressions of progesterone receptor, insulin receptor, and cyclin D1.  

Regarding antioxidant activity, evidence indicates that kaempferol inhibits the formation of neutrophil extracellular traps, reducing the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and inhibiting breast cancer metastasis.

Kaempferol has been found to synergize the anti-oxidative activity of fisetin (another anticancer agent) and activate gamma-H2A histone family member X (H2AX), leading to DNA damage and apoptosis.

Doxorubicin, a well-established chemotherapeutic agent, is known to induce various adversities, including vascular toxicity and cardiotoxicity. Kaempferol has been found to reverse these adversities by regulating ROS levels.

Regarding anti-metastatic and anti-invasive activities, evidence indicates that kaempferol inhibits the activation of RhoA, Rac, and GTP-binding proteins involved in microfilament arrangement, leading to inhibition of TNBC cell migration.   

Kaempferol has also been found to inhibit TNBC cell adhesion, motility, and migration by reducing the expression of matrix metalloproteinase-2 (MMP-2) and MMP-9.

Pharmaceutical formulations of kaempferol

Several formulations and delivery systems have been developed to overcome the challenges associated with poor water solubility and limited bioavailability of kaempferol.

Kaempferol-loaded nanoemulsion MNE has been developed with chitosan for muco-adhesion to achieve nasal delivery. The product has shown high permeability across the nasal mucosa and high anticancer activity against glioma cells. 

Kaempferol gold nanoparticles have also shown robust biocompatibility and increased pro-apoptotic and anti-angiogenic activities in breast cancer cells.  

Clinical evidence

A clinical trial involving healthy adults has shown that a daily dose of high-dose kaempferol for four weeks is not associated with adverse events.

Another trial involving male smokers has shown that high-level dietary intake of kaempferol is associated with a reduction in pro-inflammatory mediators.

More clinical trials are needed to understand the potential of kaempferol in cancer management conclusively.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. (2024, July 24). Kaempferol's promise in fighting triple-negative breast cancer. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 24, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240724/Kaempferols-promise-in-fighting-triple-negative-breast-cancer.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Kaempferol's promise in fighting triple-negative breast cancer". News-Medical. 24 July 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240724/Kaempferols-promise-in-fighting-triple-negative-breast-cancer.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Kaempferol's promise in fighting triple-negative breast cancer". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240724/Kaempferols-promise-in-fighting-triple-negative-breast-cancer.aspx. (accessed July 24, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. 2024. Kaempferol's promise in fighting triple-negative breast cancer. News-Medical, viewed 24 July 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240724/Kaempferols-promise-in-fighting-triple-negative-breast-cancer.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Australian welders exposed to high levels of dangerous cancer-causing fumes, study reveals
Study finds genetic counseling gaps among breast cancer survivors
Western diets linked to increased risk of IBD and colorectal cancer
Antibody-drug conjugate shows preclinical efficacy
40% of US cancer cases linked to lifestyle choices
New drugs show promise in shrinking breast cancer brain metastases
Does hormone-modulating therapy for breast cancer treatment affect risk for Alzheimer disease and related dementias?
New national guidelines for anal cancer prevention in HIV patients based on UCSF research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Active commuters less likely to suffer from heart disease and cancer, new research shows