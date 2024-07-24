Rising bed bug insecticide poisonings demand safer pest control methods, French study reveals

In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers explored the public health implications of infestations of bed bugs, such as Cimex lectularius L. and Cimex hemipterus F., and the associated misuse of chemical insecticides in urban areas.

Their findings indicate that non-professionals' increased use of potentially harmful insecticides has led to a rise in poisoning incidents, highlighting the urgent need for safer and more sustainable pest management strategies.

Study: Trends in poisoning associated with the use of insecticides for bed bug infestations: a 20-year retrospective study in France. Image Credit: Tomasz Klejdysz / ShutterstockStudy: Trends in poisoning associated with the use of insecticides for bed bug infestations: a 20-year retrospective study in France. Image Credit: Tomasz Klejdysz / Shutterstock

Background

Bed bugs are significant pests, particularly in temperate and tropical regions. They were common in the early 20th century but became rare in developed countries with the introduction of powerful insecticides.

Since the late 1990s, bed bugs have seen a resurgence globally due to resistance to these insecticides, inadequate pest control methods, and increased international travel. While bed bugs do not spread diseases, their bites cause itchy skin reactions and significant mental distress, affecting quality of life and creating financial burdens.

 Chemical insecticides are widely used but have led to resistance problems. Misuse of these insecticides can result in poisoning, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe.

About the study

Due to concerns about insecticide poisoning, researchers analyzed reports of human toxicity related to bed bug insecticides. The French Poison Control Centers (FPCC) collected these from 1999 to 2021.

The FPCC, as part of a national safety program, operates a hotline for reporting chemical exposures. This information is anonymously stored by a national database that is overseen by the French Ministry of Health.

Insecticide products are identified using the French National Database of Products and Compositions (FNDPC), listing the ingredients and brand names of all products available for sale in France.

Researchers identified cases involving bed bug insecticides by looking for the French term for bed bugs ("punaise") in the FNDP records. Only cases specifically mentioning bed bugs were included. Data on patient age, sex, exposure details (product used and circumstances), and symptoms were gathered.

Exposure was classified as 'direct' if a case occurred during use and 'indirect' if it took place afterward. The severity of the poisoning was categorized using a standard scoring system ranging from no symptoms to death.

Findings

Between 1999 and 2021, the FPCC recorded 1,056 cases of exposure to bed bug insecticides, with the first incidence in 2007. Reports increased slowly until mid-2016 and then surged; they peaked in mid-2019. Nearly 40% of incidents occurred from July to September, and most cases (50%) were reported around Paris, despite the region having less than 15% of France's population.

Temporal trends in the number of cases of exposure to insecticides used to treat bed bug infestations reported to French Poison Control Centers (2007–2021): by month (green bars), quarter (orange line), and year (red line).Temporal trends in the number of cases of exposure to insecticides used to treat bed bug infestations reported to French Poison Control Centers (2007–2021): by month (green bars), quarter (orange line), and year (red line).

Among patients, 66% were female, while 34% were male, with a median age of 35. Direct exposure occurred in 51% of cases, mainly in private homes (90%). Only a small number of exposures (less than 1%) involved professional applicators.

Most exposures (over 90%) involved chemical insecticides, and in some cases, banned substances were used. Researchers were unable to identify the active ingredient in the pesticide in about one-fourth of cases.

Related Stories

Symptoms were reported in 76% of cases, with respiratory issues like shortness of breath and coughing being the most common, along with headaches, skin irritations, and digestive problems. Most symptomatic patients (99%) had mild symptoms, but there were 12 severe cases, including one fatality. Four severe cases involved unauthorized insecticides.

Conclusions

Researchers analyzed 1,056 cases where individuals were exposed to insecticides while treating bed bug infestations that were submitted to the FPCC from 2007 to 2021. They found a significant increase in cases from 2016, with a peak in 2019 and a higher frequency of reports during the summer.

Most cases were from major urban areas, including Paris. While most symptoms were mild, vulnerable individuals, including older adults, children, and people with asthma, experienced more severe reactions. The study highlighted issues like premature reentry and misuse of insecticides, leading to higher exposure.

The temporal trends identified in this study are similar to those observed in other parts of the world. However, researchers noted concerns that this method of data collection could lead to underestimations in the incidence of cases.

The study's strengths include its extensive data span and valuable insights into exposure patterns. However, it faced limitations like inconsistent data collection and the inability to conduct quantitative analyses. The use of unauthorized insecticides and their severe effects, including a fatality, underscored the challenges of bed bug management due to pesticide resistance.

Future research should focus on the long-term health impacts of pesticide exposure, particularly pyrethroids, and the mental health effects of bed bug infestations, which can include panic, anxiety,  and disturbances to sleep, mood, and work.

The study emphasizes the need for safer and more sustainable pest management practices, prioritizing non-chemical methods and insecticides with lower toxicity.

Journal reference:
  • Trends in poisoning associated with the use of insecticides for bed bug infestations: a 20-year retrospective study in France. Laborde-Castérot, H., Vodovar, D., Ortiz De Zevallos, A.,  Caré, W., Nisse, P., Bargel, S., Rambourg, M., Langrand, J., The French PCC Research Group. Scientific Reports (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-024-67727-x, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-67727-x

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Priyanjana Pramanik

Written by

Priyanjana Pramanik

Priyanjana Pramanik is a writer based in Kolkata, India, with an academic background in Wildlife Biology and economics. She has experience in teaching, science writing, and mangrove ecology. Priyanjana holds Masters in Wildlife Biology and Conservation (National Centre of Biological Sciences, 2022) and Economics (Tufts University, 2018). In between master's degrees, she was a researcher in the field of public health policy, focusing on improving maternal and child health outcomes in South Asia. She is passionate about science communication and enabling biodiversity to thrive alongside people. The fieldwork for her second master's was in the mangrove forests of Eastern India, where she studied the complex relationships between humans, mangrove fauna, and seedling growth.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. (2024, July 24). Rising bed bug insecticide poisonings demand safer pest control methods, French study reveals. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 25, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240724/Rising-bed-bug-insecticide-poisonings-demand-safer-pest-control-methods-French-study-reveals.aspx.

  • MLA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Rising bed bug insecticide poisonings demand safer pest control methods, French study reveals". News-Medical. 25 July 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240724/Rising-bed-bug-insecticide-poisonings-demand-safer-pest-control-methods-French-study-reveals.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Rising bed bug insecticide poisonings demand safer pest control methods, French study reveals". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240724/Rising-bed-bug-insecticide-poisonings-demand-safer-pest-control-methods-French-study-reveals.aspx. (accessed July 25, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. 2024. Rising bed bug insecticide poisonings demand safer pest control methods, French study reveals. News-Medical, viewed 25 July 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240724/Rising-bed-bug-insecticide-poisonings-demand-safer-pest-control-methods-French-study-reveals.aspx.

Suggested Reading

How a low-nicotine cigarette policy could improve public health
Wearable biosensors with skin interfaces for newborn and neonatal health monitoring
Drug repurposing breakthrough: varespladib curbs snakebite-induced necrosis
Study links agricultural pesticide exposure to increased genetic variants in Parkinson’s disease
The unregulated sale of Amanita muscaria mushrooms needs a public health response
Are your tampons poisoning you? Study findings 16 metals in widely available tampon brands
New study links psoriasis severity to skin microbiome dysbiosis
Raw meat-based diet for pets linked to drug-resistant bacteria, prompting concerns over public health risks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How insecticide resistance in household pests fuels malaria resurgence