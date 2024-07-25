Massive neuroimaging dataset advances stroke research

In this era of machine learning and artificial intelligence, harnessing large-scale neuroimaging can facilitate new discoveries in neuroscience research.

To that end, the American Heart Association, celebrating 100 years of lifesaving service in 2024, has awarded a two-year, $460,000 grant to a consortium of three academic medical centers to work collaboratively and share de-identified imaging data from individuals enrolled in its Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke registry.

A team at Yale University will lead the consortium, which also includes researchers at Columbia University and Cornell University. Together, they will:

Gather and de-identify the neuroimages, like CT and MRI scans, of diverse groups of patients in the Get With The Guidelines - Stroke registry;

Link the images to the patient identifier used in the registry;

Upload the data to the American Heart Association's Precision Medicine Platform; and

Collaborate to analyze the pooled data.

"We are excited to lead this important work to expand scientific understanding of stroke," said Sam Payabvash, M.D., associate professor at Yale University School of Medicine and lead investigator of the awarded project.

Images are critical to several aspects of neuroscience research, including increasing precision in evaluating risk and outcomes." Sam Payabvash, M.D., Associate Professor, Yale University School of Medicine

Since 2003, the Get With The Guidelines - Stroke registry has collected detailed information about patients who have had a stroke. As of 2023, it has records of 9.6 million strokes from more than 2,800 hospitals to be used in research, improve health care quality, monitor outcomes and study best practices in treatment.

"Images gathered through this project have the potential to significantly advance scientific research and insights around stroke, with the goal of providing the best possible care for patients," said Jennifer Hall, PhD, FAHA, chief of data science at the American Heart Association and co-director of the Association's Institute for Precision Cardiovascular Medicine. "As the American Heart Association celebrates its centennial year, we remain committed to quality improvement research in the next 100 years. Enabling health care professionals to share images in a safe and protected manner will help to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere."