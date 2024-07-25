Study confirms esaxerenone as a safe and effective alternative for hypertension treatment

In a recent study published in the journal Hypertension Research, researchers conducted a randomized controlled study to measure the safety and efficacy of a novel anti-hypertension drug called 'esaxerenone'. The study, titled 'EXCITE-HT,' compared esaxerenone against thiazide diuretics (trichlormethiazide) in a Japanese population of (n = 585) over 12 weeks, with 295 patients in the esaxerenone group and 290 in the trichlormethiazide group.

Study findings highlighted that esaxerenone met or exceeded trichlormethiazide's efficacy, as demonstrated in the former's morning home blood pressure (BP)-reducing effects. As with previous clinical trials, esaxerenone's safety was comparable to trichlormethiazide's, highlighting the former's potential as a replacement or alternative.

Study: Home blood pressure-lowering effect of a non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor blocker, esaxerenone, versus trichlormethiazide for uncontrolled hypertension: the EXCITE-HT randomized controlled study. Image Credit: Adheamir / ShutterstockStudy: Home blood pressure-lowering effect of a non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor blocker, esaxerenone, versus trichlormethiazide for uncontrolled hypertension: the EXCITE-HT randomized controlled study. Image Credit: Adheamir / Shutterstock

Background

Hypertension is a medical condition characterized by excessively high blood pressure in a patient's blood vessels (usually 140/90 mmHg or higher). It is a common condition, with the World Health Organization (WHO) estimating its global prevalence at more than 30% of the adult population (1.28 billion individuals). Given its association with a heightened risk of potentially lethal comorbidities, including cardiovascular disease (CVD) and cerebrovascular conditions, timely and efficient treatment of the condition is a public health priority.

Fortunately, decades of research have resulted in the discovery of numerous antihypertensive agents. Unfortunately, there remains a disparity in specific populations' responses to these treatments. While Korea and Taiwan have achieved adequate blood pressure (BP) control in ~70% of the population, Japan has only achieved the same for ~35% of its citizens.

This disparity has been termed the 'hypertension paradox.' Current research suggests that this paradox arises from patients' varied responses to single-agent interventions, necessitating combinations of antihypertensive agents or novel drug discovery.

Esaxerenone is a next-generation antihypertensive drug belonging to the non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor blocker (MRB) family. Previous clinical studies have suggested its higher selectivity, longer half-life, improved potency, and superior bioavailability than other MRB drugs. Unfortunately, due to a lack of clinical evidence from Japan, its use in the Japanese population remains lacking.

This randomized controlled study aimed to evaluate the antihypertensive and organ-protective effects and safety of esaxerenone vs trichlormethiazide as a second-line agent for patients with uncontrolled essential hypertension despite treatment with one ARB or CCB.

About the study

The present study, termed 'EXCITE-HT,' aimed to compare the antihypertensive efficacy and safety of esaxerenone versus trichlormethiazide, the current second-line agent choice against uncontrolled essential hypertension. The randomized controlled study was conducted across 54 centers between December 2022 and September 2023.

The study cohort comprised participants above 20 years who presented persistently high (systolic BP [SBP] ≥ 125 mmHg or diastolic BP [DBP] ≥ 75 mmHg) home BPs despite a minimum of four weeks of single-agent angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) or calcium channel blockers (CCBs). Participants meeting inclusion criteria were randomly assigned to the esaxerenone or trichlormethiazide cohort.

Related Stories

Study interventions consisted of a four-week-long run-in period, following which the esaxerenone cohort was provided with 2.5 mg/day or 1.5 mg/day of the drug (depending on the estimated glomerular filtration rate [eGFR] or the presence of preexisting chronic disease) in addition to their regular ARB or CCB dose. Correspondingly, the trichlormethiazide cohort was provided a 1 mg/day dose of the drug in combination with their preexisting antihypertension medication.

Response to the respective drugs was evaluated via changes in home BP values recorded twice daily (morning and bedtime). Measurements were made using an upper arm cuff sphygmomanometer. Primary study endpoints were calculated by computing the difference between baseline BP records and those at the end of treatment (EOT; after 12 weeks). Additionally, changes in serum N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) and urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR) were computed as secondary endpoints.

Drug safety was measured using laboratory test values of eGFR, electrolytes, uric acid (UA), and treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs).

Study findings

Of the 736 assessed for eligibility, 600 met the study inclusion criteria and were enrolled. Of these, five discontinued the study, resulting in 295 patients in the esaxerenone cohort and 290 in the trichlormethiazide cohort. Between-group demographics and BP analyses revealed that cohorts were statistically indistinguishable at baseline.

BP reduction analyses revealed that esaxerenone and trichlormethiazide reduced the mean morning SBP by 12.2 mmHg and 10.0 mmHg, respectively. Morning DBP was similarly reduced by 6.5 mmHg and 5.9 mmHg. While esaxerenone outperformed trichlormethiazide in both measures, morning DBP reductions were statistically (and clinically) indistinguishable. However, morning SBP reductions highlight the potential for esaxerenone to reduce CVD risk by between 3.5 and 9.5% more than similar doses of trichlormethiazide.

Safety evaluations revealed similar safety levels between both drugs – TEAEs were observed in 35.1% of esaxerenone and 37.6% of trichlormethiazide patients, respectively. Of these, only 6.0% and 9.4% were drug-associated. Most TEAEs were mild to moderate, with serious TEAEs (n = 6; 3 per cohort) found to be non-study drug-related.

Conclusions

The EXCITE-HT trial is the first to evaluate the efficacy and safety of esaxerenone as a combination anti-hypertension drug and its first clinical trial on a Japanese population. Study findings revealed that the next-generation hypertension intervention was non-inferior to trichlormethiazide across both efficacy and safety. These findings suggest that esaxerenone can replace or serve as an alternative to trichlormethiazide in Japanese hypertension patients.

Journal reference:
  • Kario, K., Ohbayashi, H., Hashimoto, M., Itabashi, N., Kato, M., Uchiyama, K., Hirano, K., Nakamura, N., Miyamoto, T., Nagashima, H., Kajiyama, S., Ishida, H., Imai, E., Ebe, Y., Ohishi, M., Katsuya, T., Taguchi, T., Tanabe, A., & Shimosawa, T. (2024). Home blood pressure-lowering effect of a non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor blocker, esaxerenone, versus trichlormethiazide for uncontrolled hypertension: The EXCITE-HT randomized controlled study. Hypertension Research, 1-12, DOI – 10.1038/s41440-024-01762-z, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41440-024-01762-z

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Hugo Francisco de Souza

Written by

Hugo Francisco de Souza

Hugo Francisco de Souza is a scientific writer based in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. His academic passions lie in biogeography, evolutionary biology, and herpetology. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, where he studies the origins, dispersal, and speciation of wetland-associated snakes. Hugo has received, amongst others, the DST-INSPIRE fellowship for his doctoral research and the Gold Medal from Pondicherry University for academic excellence during his Masters. His research has been published in high-impact peer-reviewed journals, including PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases and Systematic Biology. When not working or writing, Hugo can be found consuming copious amounts of anime and manga, composing and making music with his bass guitar, shredding trails on his MTB, playing video games (he prefers the term ‘gaming’), or tinkering with all things tech.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. (2024, July 25). Study confirms esaxerenone as a safe and effective alternative for hypertension treatment. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 25, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240725/Study-confirms-esaxerenone-as-a-safe-and-effective-alternative-for-hypertension-treatment.aspx.

  • MLA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Study confirms esaxerenone as a safe and effective alternative for hypertension treatment". News-Medical. 25 July 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240725/Study-confirms-esaxerenone-as-a-safe-and-effective-alternative-for-hypertension-treatment.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Study confirms esaxerenone as a safe and effective alternative for hypertension treatment". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240725/Study-confirms-esaxerenone-as-a-safe-and-effective-alternative-for-hypertension-treatment.aspx. (accessed July 25, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. 2024. Study confirms esaxerenone as a safe and effective alternative for hypertension treatment. News-Medical, viewed 25 July 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240725/Study-confirms-esaxerenone-as-a-safe-and-effective-alternative-for-hypertension-treatment.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Twincretin drug Tirzepatide shows unmatched efficacy in weight loss and diabetes management
Semaglutide shows no higher 12-month risk of adverse neuropsychiatric outcomes than other antidiabetic drugs, study suggests
Research reveals optimal magnesium levels could lower dementia risk
Breakthrough in aging research: Blocking IL-11 extends lifespan and improves health in mice
Lowering systolic blood pressure may offer protection against late-life dementia
What happens to narcissism as we age? Research shows declining trends
Beyond the anti-obesity benefits of glucagon-like peptide-1 drugs
Transcendental Meditation empowers female youth in Uganda with improved self-esteem and resilience

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Active commuters less likely to suffer from heart disease and cancer, new research shows