Unraveling the microbial dynamics of spontaneous fermentation

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Tokyo Institute of TechnologyJul 27 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Shibazuke is a traditional Japanese eggplant pickle produced by the process of fermentation using lactic acid bacteria (LAB). LAB which is commonly present in vegetables causes the spontaneous fermentation of vegetables, resulting in the distinctive acidic flavor of pickles. While LAB is beneficial, other species of bacteria and microbes that may be present in the food source can affect the food quality and safety. Advancements in the areas of food technology and nutrition have allowed the large-scale fermentation of pickles via industrial fermenters, where conditions that affect fermentation like temperature, pH-acid levels, and salt content are closely monitored.

The important role of specific microbial populations in spontaneous fermentation and their interactions that influence the overall quality of fermented products have been vastly studied. However, studies to replicate spontaneous fermentation involving sterile raw materials and artificially constructed microbiota are limited.

In a bid to reveal the complex microbial succession-changes in microbial populations during spontaneous fermentation and its effects on the final products, Associate Professor Takuji Yamada from the School of Life Science and Technology, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan and Dr. Kazunori Sawada from the Innovation Division, Gurunavi, Inc., Japan have conducted a novel study utilizing industrially produced shibazuke. Their research findings were published in the Microbiology Spectrum journal.

Sharing the inspiration and rationale behind the present research work, Yamada team says, "Investigation into the changes in microbial populations during the eggplant fermentation process and understanding the dynamics between them can provide critical insights. Additionally, the important factors and underlying mechanisms that influence the metabolite composition in shibazuke can be revealed."

The researchers initially performed microbiota analysis of commercially produced shibazuke samples, employing 16S rRNA gene sequencing technique to study the characteristics of microbial population. They observed two different patterns of microbial succession in shibazuke samples. One, where the populations of LAB were replaced by aerobic bacteria whereas the other pattern revealed the dominance of LAB till the end of fermentation. The discovery of two distinct patterns of microbial succession motivated the researchers to model the production of shibazuke using an innovative research approach.

Subsequently, they inoculated filter-sterilized eggplant juice with an artificially constructed microbiota containing six species of bacteria that were observed during the early phase of shibazuke production. Microbiota analysis of eggplant juice fermentation indicated a single microbial succession pattern with LAB dominance, marked by the skewed growth of Lactiplantibacillus plantarum bacteria throughout the fermentation process.

Related Stories

Furthermore, the researchers conducted a correlation analysis to study the extent of similarities between shibazuke production and fermentation of eggplant juice. The fermentation profiles of dissolved oxygen and pH correlated with the microbial populations during fermentation and was found to be similar in both methods. Moreover, they identified L. plantarum to be involved in the production of lactic acid, alanine, and glutamic acid during shibazuke production and eggplant fermentation.

The innovative model of eggplant juice fermentation developed by us can be easily extended to other spontaneous fermentation processes. Additionally, it can reveal the role of specific initial microbiota on fermentation and its final products.

Takuji Yamada, Associate Professor, School of Life Science and Technology, Tokyo Institute of Technology

This study can aid the development of superfoods that have enhanced nutritional profiles and probiotic products with good bacteria like L. plantarum.

Source:

Tokyo Institute of Technology

Journal references:

Sawada, K., et al. (2024). Influence of the initial microbiota on eggplant shibazuke pickle and eggplant juice fermentation. Microbiology Spectrum. doi.org/10.1128/spectrum.00464-24

 

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Black garlic may have anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties
Research explores the health benefits of resistant starch in plant-based diets
How Aloe vera's medicinal properties make it essential in medicine, cosmetics, and food products
Fermented plant drinks stir up health benefits in dairy alternative market
Inulin gel-based oral immunotherapy is effective in suppressing food allergy responses and anaphylactic shock
Breakthrough in aging research: Blocking IL-11 extends lifespan and improves health in mice
Innovative startups leading the charge in alternative proteins to solve global food crisis
Oral-gut axis: How mouth bacteria impact your overall health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Antibiotics can effectively target gut bacteria that harbor COVID-19 virus, study shows