Salk Institute receives CIRM funding for stem cell research on aging and neurodegeneration

The Salk Institute was awarded $3.6 million by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), one of the world's largest institutions dedicated to regenerative medicine. Salk Professor Rusty Gage will lead the new CIRM-funded Shared Resources Laboratory focused on stem cell-based models of aging and neurodegeneration.

The award is part of CIRM's latest round of funding to address challenges in the regenerative medicine field. The state agency dedicated $27 million to help establish six new Shared Resources Laboratories, each designed to foster collaboration among California researchers.

Stem cell-based models of human tissues and organs have become an important tool for studying health and disease. However, the techniques have yet to be standardized across labs and are not widely accessible to all researchers. The CIRM funding will enable Salk experts to share their tools and expertise with labs across the state. The resulting collaborations could help accelerate the discovery of new therapies, biomarkers, and drug candidates for age-related diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Over the past five years, we have banked cells from a unique aging cohort, and with CIRM's generous support, we will be able to distribute these quality-controlled resources to California's stem cell and aging research communities. Our goal is to enable research into a range of age-associated pathologies, including neurodegenerative diseases." Rusty Gage, Vi and John Adler Chair for Research on Age-Related Neurodegenerative Disease at Salk

Gage is a pioneer of stem cell-based techniques for modeling the human brain in health and disease. In 2015, Gage's lab pioneered a method to convert older people's skin cells into brain cells, all while retaining the cells' molecular signatures of aging. Previous methods essentially wiped away all evidence of the person's age, so this new technique finally made it possible to study brain aging using stem cell-based models.

His lab has also advanced the use of brain organoids-;three-dimensional collections of cells that mimic features of human brain tissue. While most brain organoids are made solely of neurons, Gage's state-of-the-art models also include non-neuronal cells like microglia and astrocytes. This enables scientists to study the role of these important cell types in aging, inflammation, and neurodegeneration.

The new Shared Resources Laboratory at Salk will provide greater access to these top-notch resources and help train other scientists and clinicians in the latest stem cell-based techniques. It will also encourage the standardization of cell resources and protocols to foster reproducible research and strengthen future clinical trials.

"By investing in Shared Resources Laboratories, we are not only providing essential infrastructure for stem cell research but also positioning California at the forefront of this transformative research," says Rosa Canet-Aviles, vice president of Scientific Programs and Education at CIRM. "Through these awards, CIRM will continue to drive progress, now focusing on cutting-edge disease modeling using human stem cells."