Behavioral interventions reduce distracted driving, promoting safer roads

A recent Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences study evaluates the effectiveness of behavioral interventions to reduce distracted driving.

Study: A randomized trial of behavioral interventions yielding sustained reductions in distracted driving. Image Credit: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

Risks involved in distracted driving

In the United States, over 3,000 deaths and 400,000 injuries occur each year due to distracted driving. A significant number of distracted driving cases has been attributed to phone use by drivers between the ages of 15 and 24 years.

Naturalistic studies have shown that all phone use is not equally risky. Although both handheld and hands-free phone use promotes cognitive distraction, handheld phone use is associated with greater visual and physical distraction. Researchers estimate that handheld phone use increases the risk of accidents by 2-12%, whereas hand-free phone use does not appear to increase the risk of a crash.

Considering these findings, lawmakers in 27 U.S. states have banned the use of handheld phones while driving. Implementation of this rule has been challenging, as some drivers adopted riskier approaches to evade detection, such as holding the phone lower during use.

Usage-based insurance (UBI) policies have shown positive effects in reducing hand-held phone use while driving. This program evaluates a driver’s handheld phone use and other risky driving behaviors for one month. The driver’s upcoming policy is estimated based on the predicted risk of a crash.

Thus, UBI provides an incentive to drivers to reduce their use of handheld phones while driving. In fact, one recent study revealed that UBI promoted 23% less hand-held phone use; however, this change in behavior was not sustained for a prolonged period.

About the study

The current randomized control trial (RCT) evaluated interventions designed to promote more sustained behavior changes to prevent distracted driving. These interventions encouraged drivers to exert situational self-control by removing temptations and replacing handheld phones with less risky hands-free alternatives. The intervention period was extended to ten weeks to provide more time for the participants to develop their new habits.

The current study recruited customers of Snapshot, an auto insurance program, and randomly assigned them to one of five study arms. All five study groups were educated about the risks of handheld phones.

The control group only received information about how handheld phone use makes driving less safe, whereas arm two received a free phone mount. Arm three received an additional commitment exercise and habit formation tips three times each week for the first two weeks and once every week for the remaining eight weeks.

Related Stories

Arm four and five participants received additional text messages indicating their handheld phone use goal for the new week and whether they met their goal for the previous week. These goals were gamified with the potential to earn or lose points.

Arm five participants who met their weekly goals and successfully completed a week's intervention period at a platinum level of 170 points or more received an equal share of a $2,000 prize.

Study findings

A total of 1,653 eligible participants were randomly assigned to the five study arms. Of these, 1,436 completed a survey questionnaire. The mean age of the study cohort was 32.8 years, and 66.5% of them were female.

Study participants provided a phone mount or commitment exercise did not exhibit any reduction in handheld phone use while driving. However, weekly gamified goals and social competition led to a significant decrease in handheld phone use while driving, thus indicating the importance of performance feedback for behavior change.

Financial incentives led to the greatest reduction in handheld phone use. More specifically, study participants who won financial incentives as a part of meeting and completing weekly goals exhibited a 28% decrease in handheld phone use as compared to the control group.

Study participants who received performance feedback or a combination of feedback and incentives exhibited sustained reductions in handheld phone use even after the feedback and incentives were no longer provided.

Conclusions

Behavioral interventions that involve gamified goals and social competition reduced the use of handheld phones while driving. The incorporation of financial incentives further reduced handheld phone use, which could significantly prevent crashes.

The study findings revealed that drivers developed a habit of not using handheld phones while driving, even beyond the study period. In the U.S. alone, this strategy could result in two billion fewer hours of distracted driving every year.

Journal reference:
  • Ebert, J. P., Xiong, R. A., Khan, N., et al. (2024) A randomized trial of behavioral interventions yielding sustained reductions in distracted driving. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 121(32); e2320603121. doi:10.1073/pnas.2320603121

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2024, August 04). Behavioral interventions reduce distracted driving, promoting safer roads. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 04, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240804/Behavioral-interventions-reduce-distracted-driving-promoting-safer-roads.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "Behavioral interventions reduce distracted driving, promoting safer roads". News-Medical. 04 August 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240804/Behavioral-interventions-reduce-distracted-driving-promoting-safer-roads.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "Behavioral interventions reduce distracted driving, promoting safer roads". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240804/Behavioral-interventions-reduce-distracted-driving-promoting-safer-roads.aspx. (accessed August 04, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2024. Behavioral interventions reduce distracted driving, promoting safer roads. News-Medical, viewed 04 August 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240804/Behavioral-interventions-reduce-distracted-driving-promoting-safer-roads.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Novel insights into how exercise functions as an antidepressant
Study highlights barriers to exercise for people with disabilities
Study suggests cryptocurrency owners share unique psychological and political traits
Exercise boosts hormone levels: New research shows increased oxytocin and cortisol in urine and saliva
High-impact exercise boosts bone density without harming knee health in postmenopausal women
Interrupting sitting with evening exercise boosts sleep by nearly 30 minutes
Exercise boosts tumor-killing white blood cells in breast cancer patients
High-intensity interval exercise improves brain function in older adults

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Four-year diabetes delay reduces death and complications in prediabetic patients