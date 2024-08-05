21 Ochsner Health nurses recognized on the 2024 Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana list

Ochsner Health proudly announces that 21 Ochsner nurses have been named to the 2024 Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana list by the Great 100 Nurses Foundation. This recognition highlights the contributions and commitment to excellence demonstrated by Ochsner's nursing staff. 

The Great 100 Nurses Foundation was established to honor nurses in Louisiana, North Carolina, Texas and Oklahoma. Each year, the foundation selects 100 nurses throughout Louisiana based on their concern for humanity, contribution to nursing and mentoring of others. 

Being included among the Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work these nurses exhibit daily. Their commitment to providing high-quality patient care sets a standard of excellence that resonates throughout our organization."

Tiffany Murdock, senior vice president and chief nursing officer, Ochsner Health

Congratulations to the following outstanding nurses: 

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center

  • Jana Semere, RN

Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center

  • Kimberly Route, RN
  • Megan Seay, RN

Ochsner Health Center – Elmwood

  • Paula Landry, RN

Ochsner Health Center for Children – New Orleans

  • Catina Gordon-Oates, RN

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center

  • David Dupree, RN
  • Susan Fourcade, RN
  • Betsy Harris, RN
  • Twala Hernandez, RN
  • Anthony Jenkins, RN
  • Krystal Player Jackson, RN

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center

  • Mary Gallagher, RN

Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge

  • Carlos Williams, RN

Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans

  • Toni Brousse, RN
  • Tracy Bynum, RN
  • Erin Goodrow, RN
  • Nicholle Scholl, RN
  • Ashley Wertz, RN

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital

  • Jamie Grayson, RN

Ochsner St. Mary

  • Sharon Terrebonne, RN

Float Pool

  • Denise Campbell, RN

Honorees will be celebrated at the Great 100 Nurses Celebration of Louisiana on October 16 at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner. Nurses will be presented with accolades for their outstanding service and dedication to the nursing profession

