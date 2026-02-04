ACC expands accreditation pathway for international cardiac care centers

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American College of CardiologyFeb 4 2026

The American College of Cardiology's Global Quality Solutions program now offers international hospitals and health systems a new pathway to achieving ACC Accreditation. Previously, these sites were required to submit data through the associated NCDR registry to be eligible for accreditation. However, local data and privacy regulations often made participation in a U.S.- based data registry challenging. The updated process will allow eligible sites to internally collect and submit aggregated data directly into ACC Accreditation tools to meet accreditation requirements. Sites that achieve accreditation will also be able to qualify for ACC International Center of Excellence status, the most prestigious designation offered by ACC for leading cardiac centers worldwide.

Creating a simpler, more flexible path for international hospitals to participate in ACC's Global Quality Solutions directly aligns with our mission to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health for all. By enabling hospitals to use trusted data sources, we are removing barriers, expanding access and ensuring high quality care is achievable in any setting. Most importantly, this effort strengthens our commitment to health equity by helping hospitals everywhere advance evidence-based care for the patients and communities they serve."

Richard Kovacs, MD, MACC, ACC Chief Medical Officer

Eligible sites will receive the International Minimum Required Data Set corresponding to the accreditation they are pursuing and will be responsible for internally collecting the required aggregate data. Sites may upload quarterly aggregated data reports directly into the Accreditation Tool or share the information virtually with their assigned Accreditation Review Specialist. During the accreditation application phase and throughout the three-year accreditation period, sites will have access to quarterly NCDR U.S. benchmark reports for comparison and correlation purposes. This will streamline the international accreditation review process and help these sites achieve accreditation in a timely manner.

Source:

American College of Cardiology

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Consistent home-based care reduces urgent care use and hospitalizations in older adults
A North Carolina hospital was slated to open in 2025. Mired in bureaucracy, it’s still a dirt field.
Hospital-based program reduces re-injury, violence among victims
Young adults with complex childhood conditions experience longer hospital stays, higher readmissions
AI model accurately predicts need for skilled nursing after hospital discharge
New initiative boosts surveillance imaging, cuts mortality after aortic aneurysm repair
New partnership aims to expand global access to sickle cell gene therapy
After outpatient cosmetic surgery, they wound up in the hospital or alone at a recovery house

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Hospital study shows adrenaline's rapid impact on cardiac arrest