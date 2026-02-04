ACC expands accreditation pathway for international cardiac care centers

The American College of Cardiology's Global Quality Solutions program now offers international hospitals and health systems a new pathway to achieving ACC Accreditation. Previously, these sites were required to submit data through the associated NCDR registry to be eligible for accreditation. However, local data and privacy regulations often made participation in a U.S.- based data registry challenging. The updated process will allow eligible sites to internally collect and submit aggregated data directly into ACC Accreditation tools to meet accreditation requirements. Sites that achieve accreditation will also be able to qualify for ACC International Center of Excellence status, the most prestigious designation offered by ACC for leading cardiac centers worldwide.

Creating a simpler, more flexible path for international hospitals to participate in ACC's Global Quality Solutions directly aligns with our mission to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health for all. By enabling hospitals to use trusted data sources, we are removing barriers, expanding access and ensuring high quality care is achievable in any setting. Most importantly, this effort strengthens our commitment to health equity by helping hospitals everywhere advance evidence-based care for the patients and communities they serve." Richard Kovacs, MD, MACC, ACC Chief Medical Officer

Eligible sites will receive the International Minimum Required Data Set corresponding to the accreditation they are pursuing and will be responsible for internally collecting the required aggregate data. Sites may upload quarterly aggregated data reports directly into the Accreditation Tool or share the information virtually with their assigned Accreditation Review Specialist. During the accreditation application phase and throughout the three-year accreditation period, sites will have access to quarterly NCDR U.S. benchmark reports for comparison and correlation purposes. This will streamline the international accreditation review process and help these sites achieve accreditation in a timely manner.