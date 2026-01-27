Consistent home-based care reduces urgent care use and hospitalizations in older adults

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Academy of Family PhysiciansJan 27 2026

Background: This study examined whether continuity of care (how often patients see their assigned physician and nurse) was associated with urgent care use and hospital admissions among older adults receiving permanent home-based primary care.

What they found: Researchers analyzed electronic health record data from three primary care centers in Barcelona, Spain, including 1,207 patients receiving permanent home-based care. The average patient age was 88.5 years, and most had multiple chronic conditions. Over one year, mean continuity of care was 73.3% with assigned general practitioners and 83.1% with assigned primary care nurses. Patients who saw their assigned clinician more often were less likely to use home ambulance services. Those patients were also less likely to visit the emergency department, or be admitted to the hospital. Seeing the same general practitioner for at least three out of four visits was associated with about a 39% lower likelihood of emergency department visits over one year, fewer ambulance calls, and fewer hospital admissions. Higher continuity with assigned nurses was also associated with fewer ambulance calls and fewer hospital admissions.

Implications: These findings support efforts to keep care relationships stable, particularly aiming for at least 75% of general practitioner visits with the assigned general practitioner. 

Source:

American Academy of Family Physicians

Journal reference:

Herranz, C., et al. (2026) Effect of Continuity of Care on Emergency Care and Hospital Admissions Among Patients Receiving Home-Based Care: A Population-Based Cohort Study. The Annals of Family Medicine. DOI: 10.1370/afm.240637. http://www.annfammed.org/content/24/1/17

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Hospital payment caps linked to savings and stable care in Oregon
New partnership aims to expand global access to sickle cell gene therapy
Hospital study shows adrenaline's rapid impact on cardiac arrest
A North Carolina hospital was slated to open in 2025. Mired in bureaucracy, it’s still a dirt field.
Hallucinogen-related hospital care linked to higher risk of future mania
Circadian rhythms can influence outcomes related to influenza infections
After outpatient cosmetic surgery, they wound up in the hospital or alone at a recovery house
Medicare Advantage skews hospital readmission penalties

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Children’s Hospital Colorado completes its first heart and liver dual transplant