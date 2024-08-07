Radiotherapy after surgery shown to prevent breast cancer recurrence for up to 10 years

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of EdinburghAug 7 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Providing radiotherapy after surgery could prevent breast cancer from returning in the same place for up to 10 years, a long-term study suggests.

This protective effect is limited after a decade, when the risk of cancer recurrence is similar to that in those who have not received radiotherapy.

The findings provide a more complete picture of the long-term benefits of radiotherapy following breast cancer surgery, experts say.

Surgery followed by radiotherapy remains the standard care for women with early-stage breast cancer. Radiotherapy targets high doses of radiation to the breast to destroy any remaining cancer cells after removal of the tumor.

The Scottish Breast Conservation Trial, led by the University of Edinburgh, looked at 585 women who received treatment for early-stage breast cancer in Scotland – half received radiotherapy and half did not. The average follow-up period for patients was 18 years, with some cases followed for more than three decades.

After 10 years, 16 per cent of those who had radiotherapy had experienced the return of their cancer in the same location, compared with 36 per cent of those who did not have the treatment.

Despite a reduction in cancer recurrence, survival rates did not improve with radiotherapy treatment.

Average overall survival rates after 30 years were similar for those who received postoperative radiotherapy and those who did not – 19.2 years and 18.7 years, respectively.

There were fewer deaths from breast cancer among those who received radiotherapy than those who did not – 37 per cent versus 46 per cent. By contrast, there were more deaths from other cancers in the group who received radiotherapy – 20 per cent versus 11 per cent.

Related Stories

Understanding the long-term impact of radiotherapy is increasingly important, as improvements in the detection and treatment of early-stage breast cancer mean that patients are living longer, experts say.

The study, funded by Exact Sciences and the Breast Cancer Institute, part of NHS Lothian Charity, is published in the journal The Lancet Oncology: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(24)00347-4/fulltext [URL will become active after embargo lifts].

The research team included experts from the Usher Institute and the Institute of Genetics and Cancer at the University of Edinburgh, Public Health Scotland, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, and the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.

This 30-year study marks the longest follow-up of postoperative radiotherapy in the treatment of early-stage breast cancer. Long-term studies like this, which go beyond 10 years of follow up, are crucial to fully assess the risks and benefits of treatments."

Dr. Linda Williams, from the University of Edinburgh's Usher Institute and lead author

Professor Ian Kunkler, from the University of Edinburgh's Institute of Genetics and Cancer, said: "Our evidence suggests that radiotherapy protects against cancer returning in the same breast for up to 10 years. It supports the continued use of radiotherapy after breast-conserving surgery for most patients with early breast cancer. Like other anti-cancer treatments, radiotherapy loses its beneficial effects in the long term."

Source:

University of Edinburgh

Journal reference:

Williams, L. J., et al. (2024) Postoperative radiotherapy in women with early operable breast cancer (Scottish Breast Conservation Trial): 30-year update of a randomised, controlled, phase 3 trial. The Lancet Oncology. doi.org/10.1016/S1470-2045(24)00347-4.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cancer screening costs exceed $40 billion annually in the United States
A Discussion with Hologic’s Tim Simpson on the Future of Cervical Cancer Screening
UCLA launches groundbreaking clinical trial for vaccine targeting aggressive pediatric brain cancer
Addressing the mental health crisis among prostate cancer patients
Aspirin may lower colorectal cancer risk for people with unhealthy lifestyles
The complex relationship between diet nutrition and cancer
New nanoparticle-based immunotherapy delays hormone therapy resistance in prostate cancer
Rising cancer rates in younger generations signal urgent need for early-life prevention strategies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Dual use of vaping and smoking quadruples lung cancer risk, Ohio State study finds