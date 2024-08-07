Therapeutic targets that impact both cardiac and cerebral functions in CNS neurological disorders

Recent advancements highlight the intricate interplay between the heart and brain, underscoring their profound influence on each other, especially concerning central nervous system (CNS) neurological disorders. In light of this, a new special issue aims to explore therapeutic targets that impact both cardiac and cerebral functions. By focusing on these targets, the issue seeks to provide an in-depth understanding of the complex relationship between these vital organs.

Comprehensive analyses will uncover the implications of this relationship on the progression of various neurological disorders. The goal is to not only deepen our physiological understanding of the heart-brain connection but also to pave the way for innovative therapeutic interventions. Such advancements could revolutionize the treatment landscape for neurological disorders, offering new hope for patients.

This special issue aspires to inspire and contribute to the ongoing dialogue in medical science, fostering breakthroughs that could transform how we approach and treat these conditions.

