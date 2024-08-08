AI unlocks secrets of gastric cancer development

Cancer Biology & Medicine

Gastric cancer, a significant global health challenge, is characterized by a complex transition from inflammation-induced premalignant lesions to malignancy. The quest for early diagnosis and prevention is impeded by the intricate biological shifts that mark this journey, highlighting an urgent need for a deeper dive into the underlying the multi-level and dynamic features.

From the Institute for TCM-X at Tsinghua University, a team of scientists has unveiled a pivotal review (DOI: 10.20892/j.issn.2095-3941.2023.0129) in the field of gastric cancer research. Published on August 17, 2023, in Cancer Biology & Medicine, the study employs AI and multi-omics to map the trajectory of gastric cancer development, offering an in-depth and holistic perspective on the disease's evolution.

This study meticulously dissects the complex interplay of biological factors in the onset of gastric cancer from inflammation. By fusing multimodal and multi-omics data with sophisticated AI, the researchers have identified a plethora of crucial biomarkers and potential intervention targets. The integration of single-cell transcriptomics offers detailed cellular insights, while network-based algorithms unveil the intricate molecular interconnections. A standout discovery of the exceedingly-early for gastric cancer is the pinpointing of critical cellular milestones that signal the transition to cancer, enhancing our ability to diagnose and treat gastric cancer with precision. The insights gleaned from this study can bolster our understanding of the disease's progression and sets a foundation for more effective diagnostics and therapeutics.

Our integrative methodology profoundly advances our comprehension of gastric cancer, pioneering the way for early detection biomarkers and targeted treatment strategies that are essential for advancing cancer care."

Shao Li, Member, EASA (European Academy of Sciences and Arts)

Collectively, we believe that holistic observation of the malignant transformation from premalignant lesions, followed by the identification of critical time points and characteristics, as well as implementation of systematic interventions, would embody the essence of refining cancer prevention strategies. The study's profound implications suggest a future where gastric cancer management is characterized by precision and tailored treatment plans, enhancing patient outcomes and therapeutic success.

Source:

Cancer Biology & Medicine 

Journal reference:

Zhang, Q., et al. (2024). Deciphering gastric inflammation-induced tumorigenesis through multi-omics data and AI methods. Cancer Biology & Medicine. doi.org/10.20892/j.issn.2095-3941.2023.0129

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

