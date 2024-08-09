Exploring the link between sociocultural institutions and health in majority Asian and Hispanic neighborhoods

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - IrvineAug 9 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

The number of sociocultural institutions within ethnic enclaves may play a significant role in positively influencing the health of immigrant Asian American and Hispanic populations, according to recent research led by the University of California, Irvine.

For the study, published online in the journal Social Science and Medicine, researchers created and validated two novel measures – Asian- and Hispanic-serving sociocultural institutions – to identify the different mechanisms that link majority minority neighborhoods to health outcomes.

Our new measures capture aspects of local economies that may support residents through in-language and culturally appropriate services, employment and social groups that help us estimate how they impact community health. Rather than census data, we used business listings to identify organizations that promote cultural and social identity, including arts, civic, historical, religious, social service and membership."

Brittany Morey, corresponding author, associate professor of health, society and behavior, Joe C. Wen School of Population & Public Health

An online audit of 1,627 businesses within 12 cities was conducted using keyword searches to determine potential Asian- or Hispanic-serving sociocultural institutions and assess their density within census tracts. Exploratory regression analyses showed that a high presence of SCIs may be associated with neighborhood-level health indicators. Researchers discovered a larger percentage of residents in a majority Asian tract who had received an annual checkup and fewer current smokers in both majority Asian and majority Hispanic tracts when there were more SCIs.

"Our approach advances methodology in measurement of neighborhood SCIs by capturing data that have been previously overlooked," Morey said. "Further studies will be conducted to examine the impact that economic resources, social capital and the built environment have on positively influencing community-level well-being. Their potential suggests that support for neighborhood SCIs may lessen health inequities by race and ethnicity."

Other team members included faculty, research scientists, postdoctoral fellows and graduate students from UC Irvine, UC San Francisco, the University of Southern California, Columbia University, Kaiser Permanente Northern California and New York's Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Source:

University of California - Irvine

Journal reference:

Morey, B. N., et al. (2024). A Validation Study for Measuring Asian- and Hispanic-serving Sociocultural Institutions in Neighborhoods using Business Listing Data and Potential Implications for Health. Social Science & Medicine. doi.org/10.1016/j.socscimed.2024.117143.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New treatment option for endometrial cancer shows promise in phase II trial
New evidence challenges hype surrounding cancer blood test
Study: Many women unaware postmenopausal bleeding signals endometrial cancer
A Discussion with Hologic’s Tim Simpson on the Future of Cervical Cancer Screening
UCLA launches groundbreaking clinical trial for vaccine targeting aggressive pediatric brain cancer
Addressing the mental health crisis among prostate cancer patients
New nanoparticle-based immunotherapy delays hormone therapy resistance in prostate cancer
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Illumina Accelerate Oncology Research with Launch of TruSight Oncology 500 DNA/RNA Application

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Rising cancer rates in younger generations signal urgent need for early-life prevention strategies