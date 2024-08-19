The gut barrier plays key role in colorectal cancer prognosis

A new review was published in Oncotarget's Volume 15 on August 14, 2024, entitled, "The gut barrier as a gatekeeper in colorectal cancer treatment."

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is highly prevalent and a major cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. The primary curative treatment for CRC is surgical resection of the affected bowel segment. However, postoperative complications often include a weakened gut barrier and the dissemination of bacterial proinflammatory lipopolysaccharides.

Researchers Roy Hajjar, Carole Richard, and Manuela M. Santos from Centre de recherche du Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CRCHUM), Québec; Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM), Québec; Université de Montréal, Québec; and Institut du cancer de Montréal, Québec, discuss how gut microbiota and microbial metabolites regulate basal inflammation levels in the gut and the healing process of the bowel after surgery.

"We and others have shown in the last few years that gut microbiota influences the healing process of the bowel and the restoration of the gut barrier after surgery."

The researchers further elaborate on the restoration of gut barrier function in CRC patients and how this potentially impacts the dissemination and implantation of CRC cells in extracolonic tissues, thereby contributing to worse survival outcomes after surgery.

"Based on our recent work, we believe that weakened gut barrier function, namely due to poor healing after surgery, leads to persistent systemic low-grade inflammation and a higher risk of local and systemic cancer recurrence."