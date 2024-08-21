Reassessing the Health Star Rating: New study highlights need for ultra-processed food adjustments

In a recent study published in Nutrition & Dietetics, researchers reassess the Australian and New Zealand Health Star Rating (HSR) given the increasing prevalence of ultra-processed foods.

Study: Modifying the Health Star Rating nutrient profiling algorithm to account for ultra‐processing. Image Credit: sasirin pamai / Shutterstock.com

The health impact of ultra-processed foods

Chronic non-communicable diseases account for almost 75% of all human mortality, with diet representing the foremost modifiable risk factor at 26% to combat these ailments. The rapid and unprecedented influx of industrially manufactured ultra-processed foods has significantly contributed to diet-related mortality, with recent reports estimating that these foods comprise 30-60% of calorific intakes.

Ultra-processed foods are produced using multiple chemical and physical processes that alter the nutritional profiles of their constituent ingredients. These food products often contain significantly increased concentrations of added sugars, salts, and chemical additives such as monosodium glutamate (MSG), which are rarely used in homemade foods.

Alarmingly, a growing body of research suggests that the physiological demerits of ultra-processed foods may extend beyond their ingredients and processing techniques. These findings have prompted the public health policymakers of at least seven nations to recommend limited intakes of these harmful foods.

The HSR system is a nutrition labeling system used in Australia and New Zealand to help consumers make informed choices on the healthiness of packaged food products. The rating ranges from 0.5, which reflects the least healthy food, to five stars.

About the study

The present study aims to update the HSR algorithm to account for the health demerits of ultra-processed food. Data for the study were obtained from the 2022 FoodSwitch dataset comprising 35,645 barcoded food products that represented over 90% of barcoded packed foods in Australia. Vitamins, supplements, alcohol, herbs and spices, and infant formula not covered by the HSR system were excluded from the analysis.

The NOVA classification approach was used to identify cosmetic additives or industrial food substances in products’ ingredient lists as proxies for ultra-processed foods. All anti-caking or glazing agents, color, emulsifiers, flavor enhancers, sweeteners such as dextrose, fructose, and maltitol, protein powders, and food isolates, including lactose, triglycerides, and wheat gluten, were categorized as ultra-processed.

The researchers tested four modifications, which were categorized into inclusion, capping, and hybrid approaches. The inclusion approach, which comprised modification 1 (m-HSR), added five negative HSR points for ultra-processed foods irrespective of their NOVA classification.

Related Stories

The capping approach included m-HSR 2 and restricted ultra-processed foods to a maximum HSR of three. The hybrid approach included both m-HSR 3 and m-HSR 4 and was only applied when the product had 10 or more baseline points.

These modifications were then compared to the original HSR system. Subsequently, the alignment of the modified HSR system to the NOVA classification system and the Australian Dietary Guidelines was calculated.

Study findings

After excluding products not included in the original HSR system, 25,486 food products were analyzed, 64% of which were categorized as ultra-processed foods. About 96% of all included confectionery products were considered ultra-processed.

The m-HSR 1 changed the median HSR from three to two, whereas m-HSR 3 changed the rating from three to 2.5. No statistically significant changes were observed in median HSRs across m-HSR 2 and 4.

Of the six major categories included in the NOVA classification system, median HSRs of ‘egg and egg products’ and ‘sugar and honey products’ remained unchanged. All other categories experienced declines in the modified HSR algorithm as compared to the original rating scheme.

Alignment calculations revealed that all m-HSRs increased alignment with the NOVA classification system from 61% to 81-88%. In contrast, none of the m-HSRs increased alignment with the Australian Dietary Guidelines classifications, with m-HSR 1 and 2 instead reducing alignment from 77% to 72% and 69%, respectively.

Conclusions

Given the alarmingly high prevalence of ultra-processed foods in packaged foods, it is crucial to modify the HSR system to help consumers make better-informed choices. The study findings also highlight the need for Australia to update its Dietary Guidelines to account for these relatively harmful food products, as modifying the HSR without updating these guidelines may lack coherency and confuse consumers about what foods would benefit their health.

Journal reference:
  • Barrett, E. M., Pettigrew, S., Neal, B., et al. (2024). Modifying the Health Star Rating nutrient profiling algorithm to account for ultra‐processing. Nutrition & Dietetics. doi:10.1111/1747-0080.12892

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Hugo Francisco de Souza

Written by

Hugo Francisco de Souza

Hugo Francisco de Souza is a scientific writer based in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. His academic passions lie in biogeography, evolutionary biology, and herpetology. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, where he studies the origins, dispersal, and speciation of wetland-associated snakes. Hugo has received, amongst others, the DST-INSPIRE fellowship for his doctoral research and the Gold Medal from Pondicherry University for academic excellence during his Masters. His research has been published in high-impact peer-reviewed journals, including PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases and Systematic Biology. When not working or writing, Hugo can be found consuming copious amounts of anime and manga, composing and making music with his bass guitar, shredding trails on his MTB, playing video games (he prefers the term ‘gaming’), or tinkering with all things tech.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. (2024, August 21). Reassessing the Health Star Rating: New study highlights need for ultra-processed food adjustments. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 21, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240821/Reassessing-the-Health-Star-Rating-New-study-highlights-need-for-ultra-processed-food-adjustments.aspx.

  • MLA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Reassessing the Health Star Rating: New study highlights need for ultra-processed food adjustments". News-Medical. 21 August 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240821/Reassessing-the-Health-Star-Rating-New-study-highlights-need-for-ultra-processed-food-adjustments.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Reassessing the Health Star Rating: New study highlights need for ultra-processed food adjustments". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240821/Reassessing-the-Health-Star-Rating-New-study-highlights-need-for-ultra-processed-food-adjustments.aspx. (accessed August 21, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. 2024. Reassessing the Health Star Rating: New study highlights need for ultra-processed food adjustments. News-Medical, viewed 21 August 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240821/Reassessing-the-Health-Star-Rating-New-study-highlights-need-for-ultra-processed-food-adjustments.aspx.

Suggested Reading

How Aloe vera's medicinal properties make it essential in medicine, cosmetics, and food products
Biomarkers of food intake: The key to precision nutrition
Study finds specific gut microbiota signature is associated with vulnerability to food addiction
Innovative startups leading the charge in alternative proteins to solve global food crisis
Study finds social and psychological factors fuel teen cravings for ultra-processed foods during screen time
Ultra-processed food consumption trends among UK adolescents show regional and socioeconomic disparities
Study reveals key brain cells help resist food temptations in favor of exercise
Large-scale study presents findings on implications of plant vs animal ultra-processed foods on cardiovascular disease risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Could edible robots be the future of food and medicine?