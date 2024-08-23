Bed-sharing is unlikely to harm children's psychological health, study finds

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of EssexAug 23 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Parental bed-sharing is unlikely to impact children's psychological development, new research has found.

The study from the University of Essex looked at nearly 17,000 British babies and tracked them for 11 years – finding kids who shared beds were happy and healthy.

Dr. Ayten Bilgin, from the Department of Psychology, found no association between bed-sharing at 9 months and childhood emotional or behavioral problems.

The practice is mired in controversy as some experts previously thought it negatively affected children's development.

However, others say it helps both parents and children as they are nearby for feeding and if they wake in the night.

Despite the ongoing debate about the potential long-term harms and benefits of bed-sharing, little scientific research has been conducted on this topic.

Parents can rest assured that as long as it's practiced safely, bed-sharing is unlikely to have any negative impact on children's emotional and behavioral development.

There is a lot of guilt and shame around bed-sharing - but it is a parental choice."

Dr. Ayten Bilgin, Department of Psychology, University of Essex

The study, published in Attachment and Human Development, used data from the UK Millennium Cohort Study which follows the lives of 16,599 children born in the UK.

Parents reported on bed-sharing at 9 months and on their children's internalizing behavior – such as depression and anxiety - and externalizing, like aggression and hyperactivity, when they were 3, 5, 7 and 11 years old.

Source:

University of Essex

Journal reference:

Bilgin, A., et al. (2024). Associations between bed-sharing in infancy and childhood internalizing and externalizing symptoms. Attachment & Human Development. doi.org/10.1080/14616734.2024.2380427.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study highlights mismatch in child injury data from crashes
Study reveals a paradigm shift in the understanding of T-lineage acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Study reveals sharp increase in emergency department visits due to water beads
Lurie Children's and University of Utah Health receive $12 million for study on antibiotic use in pediatric pneumonia
Unusual surge in children's pneumonia cases in England linked to Mycoplasma pneumoniae
Humor could be an effective parenting tool, study suggests
Preterm babies show diverse cognitive and behavioral patterns
New tool shows promise for assessing neurobehavioral difficulties in children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Pneumococcal vaccines could drastically reduce child deaths by 2030