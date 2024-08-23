Study reveals negative health consequences of sleep disruption for overweight individuals

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Oregon Health & Science UniversityAug 23 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

New research from Oregon Health & Science University reveals negative health consequences for people who are overweight and ignore their body's signals to sleep at night, with specific differences between men and women.

The study published this week in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

This study builds support for the importance of good sleep habits. Sleep practices, like going to bed when you're tired or setting aside your screen at night, can help to promote good overall health."

Brooke Shafer, Ph.D., lead author, postdoctoral researcher in the Sleep, Chronobiology and Health Laboratory in the OHSU School of Nursing

The study recruited 30 people, split evenly between men and women. All had a body mass index above 25, which put them into an overweight or obese category.

"Obesity and cardiometabolic disease are growing public health concerns," Shafer said. "Our research shows that disruptions in the body's internal biological clock could contribute to negative health consequences for people who may already be vulnerable due to weight."

Generally healthy participants contributed a saliva sample every 30 minutes until late in the night at a sleep lab on OHSU's Marquam Hill campus to determine the time at which their body started naturally producing the hormone melatonin. Melatonin is generally understood to begin the process of falling asleep, and its onset varies with an individual's internal biological clock.

Participants then went home and logged their sleep habits over the following seven days.

Related Stories

Researchers assessed the time difference between melatonin onset and average sleep timing for each participant, categorizing them into two groups: those who had a narrow window, with a short time duration between melatonin onset and sleep, and those with a wide window, with a longer duration between melatonin onset and sleep. A narrow window suggests someone who is staying awake too late for their internal body clock and is generally associated with poorer health outcomes.

The new study confirmed a variety of potentially harmful health measures in the group that went to sleep closer to melatonin onset.

It also found key differences between men and women. Men in this group had higher levels of belly fat and fatty triglycerides in the blood, and higher overall metabolic syndrome risk scores than the men who slept better. Women in this group had higher overall body fat percentage, glucose and resting heart rates.

"It was really somewhat surprising to see these differences present themselves in a sex-dependent manner," said senior author Andrew McHill, Ph.D., assistant professor in the OHSU School of Nursing, the School of Medicine and the Oregon Institute of Occupational Health Sciences at OHSU. "It's not one size fits all, as we sometimes think in academic medicine."

The next phase of research will determine sex-specific differences in groups that experience more severe changes in sleep patterns, such as workers pulling overnight shifts.

"We want to figure out possible interventions that keep this vital core group of the workforce healthy," Shafer said.

Source:

Oregon Health & Science University

Journal reference:

Shafer, B. M., et al. (2024). Circadian alignment, cardiometabolic disease, and sex specific differences in adults with overweight/obesity. The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. doi.org/10.1210/clinem/dgae580.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

USC researchers develop new sleep analysis tool based on heart data
Study reveals strong associations between sleep problems, substance abuse, and suicidal ideation in teens
'Sleep divorce' trend reflects changing attitudes toward sleep and relationships
NUS study finds 5-HTP enhances sleep quality and gut health in older adults
Study reveals role of parvalbumin neurons in deep rebound sleep after sleep deprivation
How bedtime screen use affects sleep in early adolescents
Irregular sleep and poor REM sleep linked to higher risk of chronic diseases
Childhood sleep patterns may influence adolescent alcohol and marijuana use

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
'My phone sometimes makes me anxious': Study investigates associations between problematic smartphone usage and anxiety, sleep, and depression