Timing of blood pressure medication administration does not affect outcomes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
European Society of Cardiology (ESC)Sep 1 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Evening administration of blood pressure (BP)-lowering medications did not reduce the risk of cardiovascular events or death compared with morning administration, according to late-breaking research presented in a Hot Line session today at ESC Congress 2024.

Evidence suggests that higher-than-normal levels of BP at night are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events. However, trials that have assessed the impact of administering BP-lowering medications at night have shown mixed results. In this meta-analysis, we gathered together all of the trial data and concluded that the timing of dosing does not affect outcomes."

Professor Ricky Turgeon, study presenter from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

A systematic review and meta-analysis was undertaken that included all parallel-group randomized controlled trials (RCTs) comparing night-time and morning administration of all BP-lowering medications. Studies had to have at least one cardiovascular outcome of interest, with follow-up of ≥500 patient-years per group and median follow-up ≥12 months. Trials were assessed using the Cochrane Risk of Bias 2 tool.

The primary endpoint was major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE, a composite of death from any cause, non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke and heart failure exacerbation). Secondary endpoints included individual components of MACE, all-cause hospitalization and specific safety events (fractures, glaucoma-related events and worsening cognition).

Five RCTs were included with 46,606 patients - BedMed,2 BedMed-Frail,2 TIME,3 Hygia4 and MAPEC.5 The BedMed, BedMed-Frail and TIME trials were judged to be at overall low risk of bias, while there were some bias concerns with Hygia and MAPEC, particularly regarding the randomization process.

Related Stories

Across the five trials, the incidence of MACE was not affected by evening vs. morning dosing (hazard ratio [HR] 0.71; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.43-1.16). In a sensitivity analysis by risk of bias, the HR was 0.94 (95% CI 0.86-1.03) for MACE with evening vs. morning dosing in the three trials judged to have low bias and 0.43 (95% CI 0.26-0.72) in the two trials with bias concerns.

There was no difference in all-cause mortality for evening and morning dosing (HR 0.77; 95% CI 0.51-1.16). Similarly, all other secondary endpoints were not affected by evening vs. morning dosing, including for fractures, glaucoma events and cognitive events.

"Results from the meta-analysis provide conclusive evidence that there is no difference between evening and morning dosing. Patients should take their once-daily BP-lowering medications at whatever time best suits their preferences and circumstances," concluded Professor Turgeon.

Source:

European Society of Cardiology (ESC)

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds microplastics in blood clots, linking them to higher risk of heart attacks and strokes
GluFormer outperforms existing AI models in predicting blood sugar levels
White blood cell type identified as important contributor to inflammation in obesity
Continuous noninvasive blood pressure monitoring using resonance sonomanometry
Innovative blood test boosts accuracy of lung cancer screening
Proteins in the blood could warn people of cancer more than seven years before it is diagnosed
Blood-based biomarkers could revolutionize Alzheimer's diagnosis and treatment
Early blood pressure control in ambulances shows no clear benefit for stroke patients, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Proteins in blood may help to predict Parkinson’s disease up to seven years before the onset of motor symptoms