Fermented lingonberry juice shown to reduce inflammation and support gut health in IBD

By targeting both the mouth and gut, fermented lingonberry juice harnesses potent bioactive compounds to curb microbial dysbiosis and protect against inflammation, offering a promising natural solution for managing IBD.

Study: Oral Anti-Inflammatory and Symbiotic Effects of Fermented Lingonberry Juice—Potential Benefits in IBD. Image Credit: Mila_22 79 / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Nutrients, scientists in Finland and Sweden discussed the anti-inflammatory, anti-proteolytic, antimicrobial, and prebiotic properties of fermented lingonberry juice and its potential benefits in alleviating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Background

The role of the gut microbiome in human health has been widely explored in recent years, and the link between the oral and gut microbiomes and their impact on gastrointestinal inflammation has been of significant interest. The study highlights that oral microbes can influence gut health, exacerbating conditions like IBD through the transmission of oral pathogens to the gut. The gut microbiome is involved in numerous metabolic processes in the host, including modulating the immune responses and influencing the permeability of the intestinal mucosa.

Lingonberries are evergreen shrubs native to boreal forests and Arctic tundra across the Northern Hemisphere.

Dysbiosis in the gut microbiome can influence the integrity of the extracellular matrix in the mucosal epithelia and degrade proteins such as cadherin, collagen, laminin, claudin, and occludin in the basement and junctional membranes. A combination of loss of integrity in the mucosal barrier and the innate immune responses triggered by the microbiome can result in various metabolic and autoimmune disorders and increase the risk of cancer.

Gut microbiome dysbiosis has been linked to a wide range of diseases, including arthritis, asthma, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, IBD, and even mental health disorders. Studies have proposed the use of prebiotics and probiotics for the management of obesity and inflammatory bowel disease.

Inflammatory bowel disease

The excessive inflammation of the mucosal layer in the intestines characterizes inflammatory bowel disease. While the underlying causes are not known, alleles for specific genes, such as those coding for major histocompatibility complex (MHC), are known to increase the susceptibility to the disease.

Other factors such as smoking, drugs, diet, pathogens, and changes in the gut microbiome are believed to trigger IBD. Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are the two major forms of IBD. Ulcerative colitis impacts only the lower intestines, while lesions in the entire gastrointestinal tract characterize Crohn’s disease. External symptoms of IBD include weight loss, diarrhea, and malnutrition.

Lingonberries are traditionally used in Nordic cuisine and are commonly made into jams, sauces, and juices.

Both classes of IBD also manifest in oral symptoms, with aphthous stomatitis or canker sores and pyostomatitis vegetans, or pustules in the oral mucosa appearing in cases of ulcerative colitis. The oral symptoms of Crohn’s disease include mucogingivitis, bumps at the back of the throat, and tag-like lesions. A wide range of non-specific symptoms common to both forms also include dry mouth, halitosis, gingivitis, submandibular lymphadenopathy, periodontitis, and decreased saliva production. The study emphasizes that oral manifestations may precede gastrointestinal symptoms, and oral health is crucial for managing overall IBD symptoms.

Probiotics are recommended for symptom alleviation in IBD based on their ability to lower oxidative stress, strengthen the intestinal barrier, lower pathogenic load, and increase the abundance and diversity of beneficial bacteria. Probiotics can also lower the levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines and increase the levels of anti-inflammatory immune responses.

Lingonberries

Vaccinium vitis-idaea, or lingonberries, grows wild in the northern hemisphere. Numerous in vivo and in vitro studies have reported that the fractions isolated from lingonberries have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-proteolytic, and anti-cancer properties.

The study identifies specific bioactive compounds in lingonberries, including flavonoids, phenolic acids, and stilbenes, such as resveratrol, which are noted for their antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects.

Studies using murine models of obesity have shown that these phenolic compounds can alter metabolic and inflammatory states by impacting the gut microbiome. Lingonberry juice has also been found to lower the ratio of Firmicute to Bacteroidetes in mice, which has proven beneficial in preventing excess weight gain.

Fermented lingonberry juice is also known to inhibit the growth of opportunistic pathogens such as Streptococcus mutans, Fusobacterium nucleatus, Candida, and Porphyromonas gingivalis in the oral cavity. A natural mouth rinse based on fermented lingonberry juice has been developed, and its clinical trials show multiple benefits for oral health, including reduced periodontal inflammation and increased growth of probiotic lactobacilli.

Fermentation also enzymatically breaks down large molecules into small ones, increasing the bioavailability of phenolic compounds and improving their absorption. Fermented lingonberry juice has been found to lower the levels of proteolytic inflammation in the oral cavity and selectively inhibit the growth of pathogens while promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria.

Furthermore, studies examining the efficacy of the fermented lingonberry juice oral rinse reported improvements in oral health, reduced periodontal inflammation, lower gum bleeding and oral plaque formation, and a decrease in the proteolytic and opportunistic microbial load in the oral cavity. The study suggests that these benefits may extend to the gut if the juice is swallowed, potentially aiding in the management of IBD.

Conclusions

To summarize, the researchers discussed the link between the oral microbiome and the risk of chronic inflammatory and metabolic disorders through gut microbiome dysbiosis. They propose that oral health interventions, including the use of fermented lingonberry juice, could indirectly benefit gut health by modulating the oral microbiome.

Additionally, the study examined the involvement of the oral microbiome in IBD and presented the potential benefits of lingonberry and fermented lingonberry juice in modulating the oral and gut microbiomes to promote the growth of beneficial bacteria and lower inflammation.

The researchers recommend further research and human clinical trials to examine the beneficial effects of lingonberry in lowering gastrointestinal inflammation and alleviating the symptoms of IBD.