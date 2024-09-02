Neural circuits provide clues for better AI matching solutions

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Cold Spring Harbor LaboratorySep 2 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

When you ask a rideshare app to find you a car, the company's computers get to work. They know you want to reach your destination quickly. They know you're not the only user who needs a ride. And they know drivers want to minimize idle time by picking up someone nearby. The computer's job, says Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Associate Professor Saket Navlakha, is to pair drivers with riders in a way that maximizes everyone's happiness.

Computer scientists like Navlakha call this bipartite matching. It's the same task handled by systems pairing organ donors with transplant candidates, medical students with residency programs, and advertisers with ad slots. As such, it's the subject of intense study. 

This is probably one of the 10 most famous problems in computer science."

Saket Navlakha, Associate Professor, CSHL

Now, he's found a way to do it better by taking a cue from biology. Navlakha recognized a bipartite matching problem in the wiring of the nervous system. In adult animals, each of the body's muscle fibers is paired with exactly one neuron that controls its movement. However, early in life, every fiber is targeted by many neurons. To get an animal moving efficiently, excess connections must be pruned. So, which matches are made to last?

The nervous system has an efficient solution. Navlakha explains that neurons initially connected to the same muscle fiber compete against each other to maintain their match, using neurotransmitters as "bidding" resources. Neurons that lose this biological auction can take their neurotransmitters and bid on other fibers. This way, every neuron and fiber eventually winds up with a partner.

Related Stories

Navlakha devised a way to implement this matching strategy outside the nervous system. "It's a simple algorithm," he says. "It's only two equations. One is the competition between neurons connected to the same fiber, and two is the reallocation of resources."

Tested against the best bipartite matching programs out there, the neuroscience-inspired algorithm performs very well. It creates near-optimal pairings and leaves fewer parties unmatched. In everyday applications, that could mean shorter wait times for rideshare passengers and fewer hospitals without medical residents.

Navlakha points out another advantage. The new algorithm preserves privacy. Most bipartite matching systems require that pertinent information be relayed to a central server for processing. But in many cases-;from online auctions to donor organ matching-;a distributed approach may be preferred. With countless potential applications, Navlakha hopes others will adapt the new algorithm for tools of their own.

"It's a great example of how studying neural circuits can reveal new algorithms for important AI problems," he adds.

Source:

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Journal reference:

Dasgupta, S., et al. (2024) A neural algorithm for computing bipartite matchings. PNAS. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.232103212.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists discover how a gut insulin antagonist controls fat loss in C. elegans by modulating brain signals
Study explores link between prostate cancer treatment and Alzheimer’s disease
Rising resting heart rate over the years linked to shorter lifespan, study show
Multiple sclerosis patients less likely to have molecular hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease
Novel screening method for blood-brain barrier penetration
Long COVID symptoms may stem from low cortisol and altered brain immune response
Probenecid shows promise for easing opioid withdrawal symptoms in new study
SARS-CoV-2 evolves differently in the brain, revealing critical insights into viral tropism

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study reveals how brain pathways aid motor recovery after injury