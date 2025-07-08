Physical fitness associated with better cognition in people with relapsing-remitting MS

University of Eastern Finland (UEF Viestintä)Jul 8 2025

Good physical performance is associated with better cognition in people with relapsing-remitting MS, according to a recent study by the University of Eastern Finland. Good functional capacity was also clearly related to cognition and physical performance. The study was published in the prestigious Journal of Central Nervous System Disease.

Cognitive impairment is common in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS). The study aimed to investigate the association between cognition, disability and physical performance in patients with relapsing-remitting MS.

The study used a wide range of measurement methods. Physical performance was measured with the six-minute walk test, physical activity with an accelerometer, cognition with two different measures (SDMT and PASAT), and disability also with two different methods (EDSS and MSFC).

The study found that cognitive function, i.e., skills related to information processing, was significantly weaker in patients with greater disability (EDSS over 2.5), compared to those with better cognitive function (EDSS 2.5 or below) or healthy controls. It was also observed that better performance in the walking test was associated with better cognitive function, particularly in patients with moderate disability (EDSS 3-5.5). Among healthy controls, daily physical activity (measured by MVPS) was linked to better cognitive performance, but this association was not observed in the patient group.

Cognitive impairment plays a significant role in MS and has a strong impact on patients' disability and possibly on work capacity as well. This has major societal implications.

Our results are interesting and support previous studies very well. Regular cognitive testing of patients with MS would be useful as part of the assessment of their disability and, for example, when making possible exercise recommendations.

This study stands out because it combined several different research methods at the same time. However, more information is still needed on the connection between cognition, functional capacity and physical fitness in different types of patients with MS."

Marko Luostarinen, Doctoral Researcher, University of Eastern Finland

Journal reference:

Luostarinen, M. (2025). Correlation of Cognition With Disability and Physical Performance in Patients With Relapsing-Remitting MS. Journal of Central Nervous System Disease. doi.org/10.1177/11795735251349716.

