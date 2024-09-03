New protocol explores the combination of aerobic exercise and cognitive rehabilitation for MS patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Kessler FoundationSep 3 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Researchers at Kessler Foundation have published a new clinical protocol examining the combination of aerobic exercise and cognitive rehabilitation to improve learning and memory in individuals with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have mobility disability. The article, "Rationale and methodology for examining the combination of aerobic exercise and cognitive rehabilitation on new learning and memory in persons with multiple sclerosis and mobility disability: Protocol for a randomized controlled trial," was published online and will appear in print in Contemporary Clinical Trials, Volume 144, September 2024, under Doi: 10.1016/j.cct.2024.107630.

The study explores a novel combinatory approach to treating cognitive impairments in MS, particularly focusing on new learning and memory deficits. The researchers hypothesize that combining aerobic exercise enhanced by virtual reality (VR) with cognitive rehabilitation, particularly Kessler Foundation-modified Story Memory Technique (KF-mSMT®), will result in broader and more robust cognitive improvements.

Authors of the article include Carly L.A. Wender, PhD; Odalys Arbelaez; Tien T. Tong, PhD; Amber Salter; Glenn R. Wylie, DPhil; Brian M. Sandroff, PhD; Nancy D. Chiaravalloti, PhD, from Kessler Foundation; Robert W. Motl, Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition, University of Illinois Chicago; Amber Salter, Department of Neurology, University of Texas Southwestern.

The article describes the protocol for a Phase I/II, parallel-group, single-blind randomized controlled trial that includes 78 participants with MS and mobility disability in the current trial, COMBINE (Combination Optimizes Memory Based on Imaging and Neuropsychological Endpoints). Participants are randomized to either an aerobic cycling exercise with VR combined with KF-mSMT or a control group receiving stretching and toning exercises combined with KF-mSMT. The primary outcomes measured include various aspects of new learning and memory such as list learning, prose memory, and visuospatial memory, along with neuroimaging outcomes focused on hippocampal structure and function.

This trial is a significant step forward in our understanding of how multimodal interventions can enhance cognitive outcomes for people with MS."

Dr. Carly L.A. Wender, study's lead author and research scientist in the Centers for Multiple Sclerosis Research and Neuropsychology and Neuroscience Research at the Foundation

Related Stories

"By targeting the hippocampus through both cognitive and physical stimuli, we aim to provide more effective treatment options for individuals who face substantial cognitive challenges due to MS," she added. "Combining exercise with cognitive rehabilitation has the potential to produce synergistic effects, particularly in individuals with greater disease progression," she concluded.

The study's methodology and rationale reflect a growing interest in integrated approaches to treating MS-related cognitive impairments, with the potential to significantly impact clinical practices in rehabilitation. This research was supported by a grant from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Grant Number RFA-2301-40758.

Source:

 Kessler Foundation

Journal reference:

Wender, C. L. A., et al. (2024) Rationale and methodology for examining the combination of aerobic exercise and cognitive rehabilitation on new learning and memory in persons with multiple sclerosis and mobility disability: Protocol for a randomized controlled trial. Contemporary Clinical Trials. doi.org/10.1016/j.cct.2024.107630.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

MS Australia unveils new grants to revolutionize multiple sclerosis diagnosis and care
Machine learning models predict disability progression in multiple sclerosis
Short bursts of high-intensity training found effective for stroke survivors
Study highlights barriers to exercise for people with disabilities
Healthy diet and exercise can mitigate genetic risk for type 2 diabetes, study finds
Stem cell study identifies unique glial contributions to multiple sclerosis
Study reveals key brain cells help resist food temptations in favor of exercise
Breakthrough MS drug uses green mamba venom discovery to promote myelin repair

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
The role of the gut microbiota in multiple sclerosis: A scientometric analysis reveals key research trends