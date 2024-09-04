Alirocumab reduces dangerous coronary plaque and stabilizes high-risk lesions

In a groundbreaking trial, alirocumab combined with statins not only shrinks coronary plaque but also transforms high-risk lesions into stable, heart-protecting phenotypes, offering new hope for reducing future cardiac events.

Study: Lesion-Level Effects of LDL-C–Lowering Therapy in Patients With Acute Myocardial Infarction. Image Credit: Rocos / ShutterstockStudy: Lesion-Level Effects of LDL-C–Lowering Therapy in Patients With Acute Myocardial Infarction. Image Credit: Rocos / Shutterstock

In a recent article published in the journal JAMA Cardiology, a team of European researchers investigated whether therapies aimed at lowering the levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) had a positive impact on coronary lesions exhibiting advanced atherosclerotic features and could potentially lower the risk of future vascular events.

 

Background

The risk of cardiovascular disease related to atherosclerosis remains high despite substantial research on innovative diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. Numerous in vivo and ex vivo studies have revealed that mild atherosclerotic plaques in the arterial segments are often not treated at the time of a previous vascular event, causing the occurrence of acute atherothrombotic events in these segments due to the rapid progression of the plaques.

The arterial segments that are destabilized due to the rapid progression of these plaques, called coronary lesions, are responsible for incrementally increasing the risk of future cardiovascular events. Studies using intracoronary imaging have shown that therapies aimed at lowering the levels of lipids can decrease the lipid content and overall atherosclerosis burden in patients with coronary lesions.

However, most of the trials for these lipid-lowering therapies have analyzed entire vessels and not explicitly examined the impact of these treatments on the coronary segments with the most significant burden and risk of plaques.

About the study

In the present study, the researchers conducted a lesion-level analysis using the PACMAN-AMI trial, which assessed the effects of alirocumab, a proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 antibody, on atherosclerosis in acute myocardial infarction patients.

Related Stories

The study aimed to compare the changes in atherosclerotic features after alirocumab or placebo was administered along with high-intensity statins to myocardial infarction patients with non-culprit coronary lesions.

The PACMAN-AMI was a placebo-controlled trial in which 300 patients were randomly selected to receive either alirocumab or the placebo along with high-intensity statin treatment. Baseline and follow-up assessments consisted of evaluations using optical coherence tomography (OCT), intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), and near-infrared spectroscopy (NIS).

The proximal regions of two arteries that were not related to the initial myocardial infarction but showed evidence during angiography of coronary atherosclerosis without obstructive disease were examined.

When three or more slices of coronary segments that were obtained consecutively showed a plaque burden of 40% or more in the IVUS images, these segments were categorized as coronary lesions. Segments with plaque burden that were separated by 5 mm or more were considered separate coronary lesions.

The study's primary endpoint was the change in percent atheroma volume as derived from the IVUS images, calculated between baseline and the 52-week follow-up. The two secondary outcomes examined in the study were the change in lipid core burden and fibrous cap thickness. The researchers also examined how the coronary lesions that had high-risk plaque features evolved between baseline and follow-up.

Results

The study found that the administration of intensive therapy for lowering lipid levels resulted in substantially greater percent atheroma volume regression in the coronary lesions than was previously described in studies that analyzed at the vessel level.

Furthermore, when statin therapy was combined with alirocumab, the minimum lumen area of the coronary lesions underwent significantly greater enlargement as compared to what was observed with statin therapy alone. The administration of alirocumab also resulted in a more significant number of high-risk plaque phenotypes transitioning into low-lipid and stable plaque phenotypes.

The effect of statin and alirocumab treatment at the lesional level was observed to be almost twice what was observed at the vessel level, with a 5% decrease in percent atheroma volume for the entire lesion, as well as a 10% decrease in percent atheroma volume for the overall plaque burden.

The researchers also found that the alirocumab treatment group experienced an increase in the number of fibrocalcific or fibrous lesions between baseline and follow-up as compared to the placebo group. The researchers attributed it to the association between alirocumab and more frequent reclassification of high-risk, lipid-rich lesions to non-lipid-rich, stable lesions in all the high-risk plaque phenotypes.

Conclusions

Overall, the study demonstrated that the impact of highly intensive lipid-lowering treatments for myocardial infarction patients with non-culprit coronary lesions was more apparent when the assessments were conducted at the level of the lesions rather than the vessels.

Furthermore, the addition of alirocumab, a lipid-lowering therapy, to the highly intensive statin treatment significantly increased the conversion of high-risk plaque phenotypes to stable, low-lipid plaque phenotypes.

Journal reference:
  • Biccirè, Flavio G, Kakizaki, R., Koskinas, K.C., Ueki, Y., Häner, J., Shibutani, H., Lønborg, J., Spitzer, E., Iglesias, J.F., Otsuka, T., George, Stortecky, S., Kaiser, C., Ambühl, M., Morf, L., Ondracek, A.S., Geuns, van, Spirk, D., Daemen, J. & Mach, F. (2024) Lesion-Level Effects of LDL-C-Lowering Therapy in Patients With Acute Myocardial Infarction: A Post Hoc Analysis of the PACMAN-AMI Trial. JAMA Cardiology. DOI:10.1001/jamacardio.2024.3200, https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/fullarticle/2823382

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Written by

Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Chinta Sidharthan is a writer based in Bangalore, India. Her academic background is in evolutionary biology and genetics, and she has extensive experience in scientific research, teaching, science writing, and herpetology. Chinta holds a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the Indian Institute of Science and is passionate about science education, writing, animals, wildlife, and conservation. For her doctoral research, she explored the origins and diversification of blindsnakes in India, as a part of which she did extensive fieldwork in the jungles of southern India. She has received the Canadian Governor General’s bronze medal and Bangalore University gold medal for academic excellence and published her research in high-impact journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. (2024, September 04). Alirocumab reduces dangerous coronary plaque and stabilizes high-risk lesions. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 04, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240904/Alirocumab-reduces-dangerous-coronary-plaque-and-stabilizes-high-risk-lesions.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "Alirocumab reduces dangerous coronary plaque and stabilizes high-risk lesions". News-Medical. 04 September 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240904/Alirocumab-reduces-dangerous-coronary-plaque-and-stabilizes-high-risk-lesions.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "Alirocumab reduces dangerous coronary plaque and stabilizes high-risk lesions". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240904/Alirocumab-reduces-dangerous-coronary-plaque-and-stabilizes-high-risk-lesions.aspx. (accessed September 04, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Sidharthan, Chinta. 2024. Alirocumab reduces dangerous coronary plaque and stabilizes high-risk lesions. News-Medical, viewed 04 September 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240904/Alirocumab-reduces-dangerous-coronary-plaque-and-stabilizes-high-risk-lesions.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Clarification urgently needed for detected signal of semaglutide-linked suicidal ideation
Vutrisiran shows potential to become the new standard of care for rare heart disease
Plant-based fats outperform dairy fats in reducing heart disease and diabetes risks
ESC consensus statement highlights obesity's impact on cardiovascular disease
Semaglutide shown to cut major adverse cardiovascular events in heart failure patients
Routine lipoprotein(a) testing recommended for all adults
Weekend sleep could lower heart disease risk by 20%
Endometriosis linked to increased risk of heart attack and stroke in women

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Rising resting heart rate over the years linked to shorter lifespan, study show