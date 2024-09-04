Generational differences in men's health habits and concerns revealed

A new national survey by Cleveland Clinic revealed similarities and differences across generations when it comes to men's health. The survey highlights health priorities and concerns among men; however, there were generational differences in health habits, mental health and the use of social media as a source of health information.

While 95% of men surveyed said living a healthy lifestyle is their top priority, findings show that different health behaviors exist among the various generations. The poll surveyed members of Gen Z (born 1997-2005), Millennials (born 1981-1996), Gen X (born 1965-1980) and Boomers+ (born before 1965). Here are some examples from the men surveyed:

Get a yearly physical (61% Gen X and Boomers+ vs. 32% Millennials and Gen Z men)

Avoid smoking/vaping (60% Gen X and Boomers+ vs. 43% Millennials and Gen Z men)

Address mental health (53% Gen X and Boomers+ 59% Millennials and Gen Z men)

Nearly 2 out of 5 Gen Z men do not have an established primary care provider. As a result, many men from this generation say they've never, or are not sure if they've ever, had their blood pressure, cholesterol, or BMI/weight checked.

The survey, which was taken earlier this year by a national sample consisting of 1,000 U.S. males, 18 years of age and older, was issued as part of Cleveland Clinic's ninth annual educational campaign, MENtion It®. The campaign aims to address the fact that men often do not mention health issues or take steps to prevent them.

We saw in the survey that men are concerned with how the health decisions they make now will affect them in the future. Health risks related to age and family history make the relationship with a primary care provider essential, even for younger men." Petar Bajic, M.D., Director of the Center for Men's Health at Cleveland Clinic

"Monitoring key indicators in men like blood pressure and cholesterol in addition to sexual health concerns is crucial because we know that these can often signal a larger underlying health condition."

Findings also reveal that most men fear getting cancer (74%), but rates of screenings and cancer awareness remain low. One-third of Gen X and Boomers+ who are eligible for colorectal cancer screening have not been screened or are not sure if they've been screened. Additionally, a quarter of men with an average risk of prostate cancer (50+) have not been screened or are not sure if they've been screened.

The survey also asked men about where they turn for health information. While all generations agree that healthcare providers are a top source for health information and advice, use of other sources varies by age. Gen Z men are most likely of all generations to turn to social media (33%) compared to just 5% of Boomers+.

Methodology

The online survey was conducted among a national sample consisting of 1,000 American males, 18 years of age and older, living in the continental United States completed between June 12 and June 25, 2024, in partnership with the market research company Savanta.

The total male sample surveyed was nationally representative based on age, region, urban/rural, ethnicity, race, income and education census data. The margin of error for the total sample at the 95% confidence level is ±2.6 percentage points.

Additionally, oversamples were collected for adult Gen Z [Year of Birth 2005-1997] (total n=350), Millennials [YOB: 1996-1981] (total n=350), Generation X [YOB: 1980-1965] (total n=350), Boomers+ [YOB: 1964 and before] (total n=350). Any data cited on generational segments leverages the oversample data and is not nationally representative.